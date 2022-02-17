🎿 Mikaela Shiffrin fails to finish for 3rd time at Beijing Olympics

U.S. alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin is out of medal contention in the women's alpine combined after failing to finish the slalom portion of the event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday.

The big picture: It's the third time in the Beijing Games that's she hasn't finished an event in what was her final individual event of this Olympics.

What's next: Shiffrin has one last chance at an Olympic medal, in the mixed team event, where she will become the second woman to ski at six Winter Olympics events.

