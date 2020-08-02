Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Microsoft moves ahead with talks to buy TikTok after consulting Trump

Photo: Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Images

Microsoft announced Sunday it would pursue discussions with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, "in a matter of weeks," on buying the app in the U.S. following conversations between President Trump and the tech giant's CEO Satya Nadella.

Details: Microsoft said in a blog post the two firms are exploring a preliminary proposal that would see Microsoft buy the TikTok service in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand as well as the U.S. "During this process, Microsoft looks forward to continuing dialogue with the United States Government, including with the President," the post noted.

"Microsoft appreciates the U.S. Governments and President Trump’s personal involvement as it continues to develop strong security protections for the country."
  • Microsoft said it is committed to acquiring TikTok "subject to a complete security review and providing proper economic benefits" to the U.S., including the Treasury.
  • It may invite other American investors to participate on a minority basis in the potential purchase.
  • Microsoft hopes to complete discussions "no later than September 15."

Why it matters: Trump said Friday night that he planned to ban TikTok as India has done, over concerns that the app could be sharing U.S. user data with the Chinese government.

  • Axios' Dan Primack reported Saturday that Trump had a "deal on his desk," whereby Microsoft would lead an acquisition of 100% of TikTok's U.S. operations. Republican sources told Axios earlier Sunday that Trump may allow Microsoft to make the purchase if there's "complete separation" from the original Beijing-based company.

Of note: Microsoft said in its statement that, among other measures, it would "ensure that all private data of TikTok’s American users is transferred to and remains in the United States."

"To the extent that any such data is currently stored or backed-up outside the United States, Microsoft would ensure that this data is deleted from servers outside the country after it is transferred."
— Excerpt from Microsoft's statement



Updated 7 mins ago - Health

World coronavirus updates: Global cases top 18 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of novel coronavirus cases surged past 18 million on Sunday night, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 688,300 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. Over 10.6 million have recovered.


Updated 25 mins ago - Science

Isaias strengthens along Florida's coast as tropical storm threatens Carolinas

A wave crashes ashore as Tropical Storm Isaias passes throughJetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Tropical Storm Isaias brought heavy rain and strong winds as it brushed past Florida on its way up the east coast toward the Carolinas on Sunday, per the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The latest: Isaias was 55 miles east of Cape Canaveral with winds increasing to 70 mph, the NHC said in an 8 p.m. update. Storm surge warnings were in effect for North and South Carolina. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the mid-Atlantic coast.


Updated 1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

In photos: Thousands evacuated as Southern California fire grows

A firefighter from Carpinteria monitors a flare-up along a ridge as the Apple fire burns north of Banning in Cherry Valley, California, on Aug. 1. Photo: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California firefighters were tackling multiple fires on Sunday — including a massive wildfire that's burned some 20,000 acres in the south of the state and prompted mandatory evacuations over the weekend.

The big picture: As California remains an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., some 15 separate fires are raging across the state. The Apple Fire in Riverside County, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, "doubled in size" Saturday, KTLA reports. About 7,800 people were under evacuation orders as hundreds of firefighters battle the blaze. But none of the fire had been contained by Sunday evening, per CalFire.

