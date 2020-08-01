Trump says he wants to ban TikTok app

President Trump said Friday that he plans to ban Chinese video app TikTok as soon as Saturday, via either executive order or emergency economic powers, according to White House press pool comments.

Why it matters: TikTok has been caught in the crossfires of the United States' escalating tensions with China.

What he's saying:

"As far as TikTok is concerned we’re banning them from the United States. ... Well, I have that authority. I can do it with an executive order or [emergency economic powers]."

— Trump to reporters aboard AF1

Earlier on Friday, reports emerged that Microsoft is in talks to potentially acquire TikTok from its parent company, Bytedance (a group of investors has also reportedly made a bid).