Technology

Indian government bans 59 Chinese-owned apps, including TikTok

Rickshaw driver in New Delhi wearing a TikTok sweatshirt. Photo: Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Indian government announced Monday it would ban 59 apps developed by Chinese firms, citing national security and privacy concerns.

Why it matters: The applications blocked include ByteDance’s TikTok, a massively popular short-form video app that has come under scrutiny in the U.S. and elsewhere amid growing concerns about Chinese technological threats. India is TikTok's largest market, according to TechCrunch.

The big picture: The decision comes amid heightened tensions between the two Asian giants, after 20 Indian army troops were killed in a violent clash with Chinese forces in a disputed border region high in the Himalayas.

What the Indian government is saying:

  • "The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India."
  • "The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures."

Defense Department produces list of Chinese military-linked companies

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 10,195,680 — Total deaths: 502,802 — Total recoveries — 5,169,421Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,564,163 — Total deaths: 125,928 — Total recoveries: 685,164 — Total tested: 30,988,013Map.
  3. Public health: Jacksonville, home of August GOP convention, issues public face mask requirement — HHS secures 500,000 doses of remdesivir.
  4. Congress: Pelosi extends House's remote voting period until Aug. 18 — Clyburn says House coronavirus committee won't recognize members who don't wear masks.
Fadel Allassan
World

AP: China engaged in campaign of forced birth control against Uighurs

Photo: Greg Baker/AFP/Getty Images

The Chinese government is engaging in a sweeping campaign of forced birth control and sterilization on Uighurs and other minorities that is "far more widespread and systematic" than was previously known, according to an AP investigation published Monday.

Why it matters: The draconian effort, which has been carried out in the western region of Xinjiang over the past four years, has been described by some experts as “demographic genocide.” It coincides with years of restrictions and human rights abuses against Uighurs and other majority-Muslim ethnic groups in China under the authoritarian leadership of Xi Jinping.

Jacob Knutson
Health

Jacksonville issues public face mask requirement

A statue of a jogger with a face mask in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Jacksonville, Florida, announced Monday that it would require the use of face masks indoors and in public to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Why it matters: The Republican National Committee relocated the main events of its August convention, including President Trump's acceptance speech, to the city after a battle with North Carolina's government about restrictions on the event in Charlotte.

