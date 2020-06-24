7 mins ago - World

Defense Department produces list of Chinese military-linked companies

The logo of Chinese company Huawei. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

The Defense Department is making public for the first time a list of Chinese companies that are operating in the U.S. and are tied to the Chinese military. The list, obtained by Axios, includes Huawei, Hangzhou Hikvision, China Railway Construction Corporation, and China Telecommunications Corporation.

Why it matters: President Trump has the authority to invoke emergency economic powers, including sanctions, against the twenty companies on the list.

Background: The list was required by the 1999 National Defense Authorization Act, but was either not assembled or not made public, until now.

  • It was included as part of a provision regarding the president’s ability to apply the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to Chinese military-linked companies operating within the United States.
  • In 1999, Congress wanted to ensure that China’s entry to the World Trade Organization wouldn’t help the country access defense technologies that would improve China’s military capabilities against the U.S. or its allies.
The list of Chinese companies that the Department of Defense says are linked to the People's Liberation Army.

Details: IEEPA is a tremendously powerful tool, often wielded through Department of Treasury sanctions, for cutting off foreign companies and individuals from the U.S. finance system. It is not yet known if the new list is a prelude to Treasury actions.

  • “The president can use IEEPA authorities against entities on the list,” says Larry Wortzel, a commissioner of Congress’s U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, who spoke to Axios in his capacity as an individual commissioner.
  • “All of them are the ‘usual suspects,’” said a former senior intelligence official who viewed a copy of the list. “Some have ties to [Ministry of State Security] but all also operate as ‘autonomous collectors.’"

White House national security advisor Robert O'Brien was slated to mention the list in his speech today on the challenge that the Chinese Communist Party's global influence poses to the United States.

The Department of Defense did not provide comment.

What to watch: “It’s a bark, not a bite, if sanctions (to include prohibition from doing business in the U.S.) don’t follow," said the former official.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene
Jun 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Behind Trump's tweet about his forthcoming SCOTUS list

DACA supporters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Top aides and advisers to President Trump have been urging him to put together a new list of Supreme Court Justices ahead of the November election in an effort to pump up his base and remind them why a Republican needs to remain in the White House, people familiar with the talks tell Axios.

Behind the scenes: Discussions among Trump administration officials, Senate Judiciary staff and outside groups ramped up after Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump's first SCOTUS nominee, delivered the majority decision prohibiting discrimination on the basis of gender identity.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-EbrahimianZach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
4 hours ago - World

China, public markets and secrecy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

National security concerns drove a recent bipartisan Senate vote to crack down on Chinese companies that can hide their books from U.S. regulators even though they are publicly traded on U.S. exchanges, according to interviews with six current and former US. officials.

The big picture: The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which the Senate passed May 20, targets fraud and aims to promote transparency. But U.S. officials are also hoping to uncover hidden links between these companies and the Chinese government.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
Jun 21, 2020 - World

Exclusive: Trump held off on Xinjiang sanctions for China trade deal

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In an Oval Office interview on Friday afternoon, President Trump told me that he held off on imposing Treasury sanctions against Chinese officials involved with the Xinjiang mass detention camps because doing so would have interfered with his trade deal with Beijing.

Driving the news: Asked why he hadn't yet enacted Treasury sanctions against Chinese Communist Party officials or entities tied to the camps where the Chinese government detains Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, Trump replied, "Well, we were in the middle of a major trade deal."

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow