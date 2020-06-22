9 mins ago - Technology

Microsoft closes gaming service Mixer, partners with Facebook Gaming

Photo: Chen Yuyu/VCG via Getty Images

Microsoft is shuttering its would-be Twitch rival Mixer and will transition its partners and live gaming streamers to Facebook's gaming platform, it said Monday.

The big picture: With the shuttering of the service, Microsoft is conceding that Mixer never achieved the scale and prominence needed to adequately compete with livestream gaming giants like Amazon's Twitch and Google's YouTube.

Details: The service will shut down as of July 22, on which date all Mixer sites and apps will redirect to Facebook Gaming.

  • "We started pretty far behind, in terms of where Mixer’s monthly active viewers were compared to some of the big players out there," Phil Spencer, Microsoft’s head of gaming, told The Verge.
  • According to The Verge, the shift in strategy should help bring Microsoft's forthcoming cloud-based game-streaming service directly to Facebook's massive user base.
  • Facebook launched its gaming service just a few months ago in April 2020.

Be smart: The announcement comes despite the fact that Microsoft recently poured millions and millions of dollars to sign key creators to get Mixer off the ground.

  • Most notably, it signed Twitch live-gaming superstar Tyler Blevins, also known as "Ninja," exclusively in 2019.

History lesson: It's Microsoft's second failed attempt to take on streaming video. It previously scrapped MSN Soapbox, an attempt to take on YouTube.

Axios
Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 9,006,757 — Total deaths: 469,239 — Total recoveries — 4,468,436Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,292,867 — Total deaths: 120,121 — Total recoveries: 622,133 — Total tested: 27,084,900Map.
  3. Trump administration: McEnany says Trump calling coronavirus "kung flu" is "linking it to its place of origin" — Trump declines to say he was joking about slowing down coronavirus testing.
  4. States: Florida surpasses 100,000 confirmed cases.
  5. 🎬 Entertainment: Golden Globes postponed until February.
Ina Fried
Updated 2 hours ago - Technology

Apple announces iOS 14, shift to homegrown chips for the Mac

Apple CEO Tim Cook, speaking at WWDC 2020. Screenshot: Axios

Apple used its developer conference to announce its transition to homegrown chips for the Mac, supplanting Intel, which has powered Apple's computer line for the past decade. It also announced updates to its phone, Mac, tablet and watch operating systems.

Why it matters: The shift will give Apple more control of its own destiny, but is likely to add short-term pain for users and developers alike.

Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump declines to say he was joking about slowing down coronavirus testing

In an interview with Scripps' Joe St. George on Monday, President Trump declined to confirm that he was joking when he said at a campaign rally Saturday that he asked officials to slow down coronavirus testing because a higher case total makes the U.S. look bad.

Why it matters: Joe Biden pounced on the line, calling it"an outrageous moment that will be remembered long after tonight’s debacle." White House officials told reporters after the rally that Trump was joking, and economic adviser Peter Navarro insisted on Sunday that the president's comments were "tongue-in-cheek."

