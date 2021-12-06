Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Prosecutors “haven’t ruled out” charging school officials in Michigan shooting

Michigan school officials had the legal grounds to search alleged shooter Ethan Crumbley's backpack and locker but did not to do so, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald told CNN Monday.

Catch up quick: Crumbley has been charged with numerous felony counts related to terrorism and murder after opening fire at Oxford High School, killing four students and wounding seven other people.

  • His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter tied to their alleged purchase of a handgun for their son.

Background: Days before the shooting, a teacher caught the suspect searching for ammunition on his phone during class.

  • On the day of the shooting, a teacher found a drawing made by the suspect that contained a picture of a gun and a figure appearing to have been shot twice. Crumbley's parents were called to the school and told to put their son in counseling within 48 hours.

What they're saying: McDonald answered "yes" when asked if the school had legal grounds to search the suspect's backpack and locker.

  • When asked if the school did so, McDonald said: "No. I mean, we don't know exactly if that weapon was in his bag, where it was, we just know it was in the school and he had access to it."
  • Asked if staff members at the school might be prosecuted, McDonald said: "We haven't ruled out charging anyone."
  • A spokesperson for the Oxford Community Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"I'm certainly not suggesting that parents should be criminally prosecuted for any bad act of a child," McDonald added. "But in this case, you can't possibly look at their actions and say that they didn't have reason to believe that there was real concern about a violent act."

"All of this could have been prevented if he hadn't had access, or if just one of those parents had said, 'I'm concerned about what I'm seeing right now, and I also want you to know, we just bought him a gun for Christmas.' And that didn't happen."
— Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald

Go deeper: Michigan AG offers to probe school district's actions ahead of shooting

Go deeper

Erin DohertyKierra Frazier
Updated Dec 4, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting captured, plead not guilty

Detroit Chief of Police James White briefs members of the press outside the building where James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested on Dec. 4 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

The parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan high school were held Saturday on bonds of $500,000 each hours after being taken into custody.

The latest: James and Jennifer Crumbley pleaded not guilty Saturday morning to four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
Dec 5, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Michigan AG offers to investigate school district's actions ahead of shooting

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Photo: Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Sunday her office has offered to conduct an independent review of the Oxford school district's actions in the lead up to last week's high school shooting in which four were killed and seven others were injured.

The latest: The owner of the studio where the parents of the alleged shooter had stayed overnight before being taken into custody is cooperating with authorities, and claims to have had no knowledge of their overnight stay or the charges against the couple, AP reported.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
Updated 10 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Stuck jet stream brings blowtorch December in Lower 48, frigid Alaska

Short-term climate outlook for Dec. 13-19, 2021, from the Climate Prediction Center at NOAA. (NOAA/CPC)

The Lower 48 states have seen record-shattering warmth so far this December, with temperatures running as high as 35°F above average for this time of year. The warmth has been so pronounced that during the weekend, brush fires broke out in a snowless, unusually mild Denver metro area.

The big picture: The jet stream, which is a river of air that rides at about 30,000 feet along the temperature contrast between air masses, steering storms as it goes, has been stuck in a position well north of the continental U.S., keeping storms and cold weather at bay.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow