Prosecutors charge parents of Michigan school shooting suspect

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan high school have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents.

State of play: James and Jennifer Crumbley were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

  • Their son, Ethan Crumbley, faces two dozen charges, including murder and terrorism, for the shooting at Oxford High School. He will be charged as an adult.

Details: Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said during a press conference Friday that the charges against the parents stem from their alleged purchase of a gun for their son ahead of the deadly shooting.

  • McDonald alleged that the father said he purchased the gun for himself, but evidence — including social media posts from the mother — shows that he bought it for the suspect.

What they're saying: "I want to be really clear that these charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable," McDonald said.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Jeff Tracy
Dec 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

An American hero: Tate Myre

A memorial for the victims of the shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County, Mich. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Tate Myre, a 16-year-old football player at Michigan's Oxford High School, sacrificed his life Tuesday to save his classmates from the deadly shooting that has claimed at least three other lives.

The big picture: Students say Myre rushed the shooter — a fellow classmate — in an attempt to disarm him and give other students time to get away.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Coronavirus variant surveillance varies widely by state — Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states America probably won't lead the effort to understand Omicron.
  2. Vaccines: Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating world — Omicron fuels the case for COVID boosters — Moderna loses patent battles tied to COVID vaccine.
  3. Politics: Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers — New Jersey GOP lawmakers defy statehouse COVID policy — Oklahoma sues Biden administration over Pentagon vaccine mandate — Omicron travel bans are sign of what's to come.
  4. World: WHO: Delta health measures help fight Omicron — COVID cases surge in South Africa in sign Omicron wave is coming — Germany approves new restrictions for unvaccinated people.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - World

Putin to demand legal guarantee against NATO expansion in call with Biden

Biden and Putin meeting in Geneva in June. Photo: Mikhail Metzel\TASS via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin is demanding a legally binding guarantee that NATO will not expand east — including to Ukraine — and plans to raise the issue in an upcoming phone call with President Biden, according to the Kremlin.

Why it matters: Russia has massed more than 94,000 troops on the border with Ukraine and could be preparing for a large-scale invasion at the end of January, Ukraine's defense minister said Friday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

