Prosecutors charge parents of Michigan school shooting suspect

The parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan high school have been charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents.

State of play: James and Jennifer Crumbley were each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Their son, Ethan Crumbley, faces two dozen charges, including murder and terrorism, for the shooting at Oxford High School. He will be charged as an adult.

Details: Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said during a press conference Friday that the charges against the parents stem from their alleged purchase of a gun for their son ahead of the deadly shooting.

McDonald alleged that the father said he purchased the gun for himself, but evidence — including social media posts from the mother — shows that he bought it for the suspect.

What they're saying: "I want to be really clear that these charges are intended to hold the individuals who contributed to this tragedy accountable," McDonald said.

