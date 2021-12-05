Sign up for our daily briefing

Michigan AG offers to investigate school district's actions ahead of shooting

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Photo: Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Sunday that her office has offered to conduct an independent review of the Oxford school district's actions in the lead up to last week's high school shooting that left four students dead and injured seven others.

Why it matters: Tim Throne, superintendent of Oxford Community Schools, requested a third-party investigation in a letter to the community on Saturday, adding that the community deserves a "full, transparent accounting of what occurred."

  • Thorne's letter included further explanation of the high school's response to alleged shooter Ethan Crumbley, who was sent back to his classroom before the shooting began.
  • Crumbley's parents did not notify counselors that they had recently purchased a gun for their son or that shooting sports were a hobby, Throne said.

What they're saying: "We have reached out to the attorney for the Oxford Community School District," Nessel said in a tweet.

  • We "have offered the services of the Michigan Department of Attorney General to conduct a full and comprehensive review of the ... shooting and the events leading up to it," she continued.
  • "Our attorneys and special agents are uniquely qualified to perform an investigation of this magnitude."

Erin DohertyKierra Frazier
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting captured, plead not guilty

Detroit Chief of Police James White briefs members of the press outside the building where James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested on Dec. 4 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

The parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan high school were held Saturday on bonds of $500,000 each hours after being taken into custody.

The latest: James and Jennifer Crumbley pleaded not guilty Saturday morning to four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Ivana Saric
7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan tributes flood in for "giant of the Senate" Bob Dole

Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole, left, and Sen. Chuck Grassle (R-Iowa) look out into the crowd at a "Dole for President" rally at Hy-Vee Foods corporate office in Des Moines on April 13. Photo: J. DAVID AKE/AFP via Getty Images

Republican and Democratic politicians, including former Senate colleagues, are sharing condolences and memories commemorating the life of Bob Dole, who passed away at 98 on Sunday morning.

The big picture: Dole, the Republican presidential nominee in 1996, was the longest serving Republican leader in the Senate until 2018, when current Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell surpassed his record,

Ivana Saric
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former Sen. Bob Dole dies

Former Sen. Bob Dole in 2019. Photo: Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole passed away Sunday morning at the age of 98, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced in a statement.

Driving the news: Dole, a revered figure in U.S. politics and the Republican presidential nominee in 1996, served in the Senate for 27 years, including 11 years as GOP leader. Earlier this year he revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

