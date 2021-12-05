Michigan AG offers to investigate school district's actions ahead of shooting

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. Photo: Mandi Wright/Detroit Free Press/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Sunday that her office has offered to conduct an independent review of the Oxford school district's actions in the lead up to last week's high school shooting that left four students dead and injured seven others.
Why it matters: Tim Throne, superintendent of Oxford Community Schools, requested a third-party investigation in a letter to the community on Saturday, adding that the community deserves a "full, transparent accounting of what occurred."
- Thorne's letter included further explanation of the high school's response to alleged shooter Ethan Crumbley, who was sent back to his classroom before the shooting began.
- Crumbley's parents did not notify counselors that they had recently purchased a gun for their son or that shooting sports were a hobby, Throne said.
What they're saying: "We have reached out to the attorney for the Oxford Community School District," Nessel said in a tweet.
- We "have offered the services of the Michigan Department of Attorney General to conduct a full and comprehensive review of the ... shooting and the events leading up to it," she continued.
- "Our attorneys and special agents are uniquely qualified to perform an investigation of this magnitude."