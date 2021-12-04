Sign up for our daily briefing

Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting captured

Detroit Chief of Police James White briefs members of the press outside the building where James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested on December 4 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

The parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday morning after they were charged with multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter, Detroit Police Chief James White confirmed.

Driving the news: James and Jennifer Crumbley were found in the basement of a commercial building in Detroit, where they were likely "aided in getting into the building," per AP.

  • "They didn't break in. somebody let them in," White said, per Fox 2 Detroit. "We don't know the relationship yet. That's active. That person could face charges."

State of play: A Detroit business owner saw a car connected to the Crumbleys in a parking lot late Friday, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in a statement, per AP.

  • A woman near the vehicle ran away when the business owner called 911. Detroit police subsequently found and arrested the couple, per AP.

Catch up quick: Lawyers for the Crumbleys on Friday announced that the parents were "returning to the area to be arraigned," after law enforcement officials announced that a search for the parents had been initiated.

  • Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said during a press conference Friday that the charges against the parents stem from their alleged purchase of a handgun for their son.
  • Ethan Crumbley faces two dozen charges, including murder and terrorism, for the shooting at Oxford High School. He will be charged as an adult.

Go deeper: Prosecutors charge parents of Michigan school shooting suspect

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Prosecutors charge parents of Michigan school shooting suspect

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan high school have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents.

The latest: Lawyers for James and Jennifer Crumbley told the Detroit News they are "returning to the area to be arraigned," after law enforcement officials announced a search for the Crumbleys had been initiated.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
2 hours ago - Health

Prior coronavirus infections may not protect well against Omicron

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

New data from South Africa suggests the Omicron variant spreads more than twice as quickly as the Delta variant, and that immunity from prior infection doesn't appear to protect a person very well against Omicron variant.

Why it matters: The findings are extremely preliminary, and there are still many open questions about how well vaccines work against the variant. But these initial breadcrumbs of data are helping the world begin to understand what it's up against.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
3 hours ago - Technology

AI could end foreign-language subtitles

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

AI companies are developing methods to translate and synthesize voices in ads, movies and TV.

Why it matters: The advances in voice synthesis could help fix bad movie dubbing — and they come as international content is becoming increasingly important to studios and streaming platforms as part of the globalization of entertainment.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow