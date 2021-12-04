Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting captured

The parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday morning after they were charged with multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter, Detroit Police Chief James White confirmed.

Driving the news: James and Jennifer Crumbley were found in the basement of a commercial building in Detroit, where they were likely "aided in getting into the building," per AP.

"They didn't break in. somebody let them in," White said, per Fox 2 Detroit. "We don't know the relationship yet. That's active. That person could face charges."

State of play: A Detroit business owner saw a car connected to the Crumbleys in a parking lot late Friday, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in a statement, per AP.

A woman near the vehicle ran away when the business owner called 911. Detroit police subsequently found and arrested the couple, per AP.

Catch up quick: Lawyers for the Crumbleys on Friday announced that the parents were "returning to the area to be arraigned," after law enforcement officials announced that a search for the parents had been initiated.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said during a press conference Friday that the charges against the parents stem from their alleged purchase of a handgun for their son.

Ethan Crumbley faces two dozen charges, including murder and terrorism, for the shooting at Oxford High School. He will be charged as an adult.

