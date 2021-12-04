Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting captured

Sign up for our daily briefing
Detroit Chief of Police James White briefs members of the press outside the building where James and Jennifer Crumbley were arrested on December 4 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images
The parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students and wounding seven other people at a Michigan high school were caught early Saturday morning after they were charged with multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter, Detroit Police Chief James White confirmed.
Driving the news: James and Jennifer Crumbley were found in the basement of a commercial building in Detroit, where they were likely "aided in getting into the building," per AP.
- "They didn't break in. somebody let them in," White said, per Fox 2 Detroit. "We don't know the relationship yet. That's active. That person could face charges."
State of play: A Detroit business owner saw a car connected to the Crumbleys in a parking lot late Friday, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in a statement, per AP.
- A woman near the vehicle ran away when the business owner called 911. Detroit police subsequently found and arrested the couple, per AP.
Catch up quick: Lawyers for the Crumbleys on Friday announced that the parents were "returning to the area to be arraigned," after law enforcement officials announced that a search for the parents had been initiated.
- Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald said during a press conference Friday that the charges against the parents stem from their alleged purchase of a handgun for their son.
- Ethan Crumbley faces two dozen charges, including murder and terrorism, for the shooting at Oxford High School. He will be charged as an adult.
