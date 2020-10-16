1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Michigan appeals court blocks 2-week absentee ballot extension

A sign directing voters to the absentee ballot drop-box at one of the Satellite Voting Center inside Northwest Activity Center in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Absentee ballots in Michigan must be in by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, a Court of Appeals ruled Friday, reversing a lower court's decision that extended the deadline by 14 days, AP reports.

Why it matters: The decision comes less than three weeks before the election, and some fear that recent disruptions to the U.S. Postal Service may delay the delivery of absentee ballots.

  • More than 6,400 ballots arrived too late to be counted in the state's August primary, per AP.
  • Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens last month ordered that ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 could be counted if they arrived within 14 days of the Nov. 3 election. She specifically said there was "unrefuted evidence" of mail delivery problems due to the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The state's Republican-controlled legislature appealed that decision.

What they're saying: In its 3-0 opinion, the court of appeals said the decision to change the law, which states that absentee ballots must be delivered by election night, "is the responsibility of our elected policy makers, not the judiciary," per The Detroit News.

  • "To be sure, the pandemic has caused considerable change in our lives, but election officials have taken considerable steps to alleviate the potential effects by making no-reason absent voting easier for the 2020 election," the judges added, pointing to the installation of additional absentee drop-off boxes.

Worth noting: Similar absentee ballot extensions have been reversed by higher courts in Wisconsin and Indiana, per AP.

Fadel Allassan
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on court packing: It "depends" how the Barrett confirmation is "handled"

Joe Biden said at an ABC town hall on Thursday night that he will come out with a clear position on court packing by Election Day, but that his answer on the issue will depend on how the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is "handled."

The state of play: Biden said he has "not been a fan" of expanding the court because it would change the court's makeup depending on who the president is. But he signaled he would be "open to considering what happens" if Republicans push through Barrett's confirmation before the election without proper debate in the Senate.

Axios
Updated 8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Operation Warp Speed leader hasn't spoken with Biden team about vaccine development.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Vaccine timeline "to ensure public trust" — Trump administration announces deal with CVS, Walgreens to give vaccine to seniors — Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. Business: Employment gains are reversing course.
  5. Education: How colleges have learned to combat the coronavirus
  6. World: The second wave strikes a fractured U.K.
Jonathan Swan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kushner and McDaniel bring back Katie Walsh Shields to offer strategic advice

Jared Kushner. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In recent days, Jared Kushner has brought back 2016 Republican National Committee chief of staff Katie Walsh Shields to offer strategic advice in the RNC's collaboration with the Trump campaign, according to two senior administration officials and a senior campaign official briefed on the move.

  • A senior administration official said Kushner made the decision in conjunction with RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel.
