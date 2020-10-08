28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals court blocks six-day extension for counting Wisconsin ballots

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The full 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday blocked a lower court's ruling that extended the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin to Nov. 9 as long as they are postmarked by the Nov. 3 election.

Why it matters: The ruling, if it stands, is a win for Republicans who had sought to curb the amount of time allowed to count ballots in this decisive battleground state. Wisconsin is expecting 2 million absentee voters due to the pandemic.

What to watch: Democrats will likely appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. Republicans in Pennsylvania have already asked the Supreme Court to halt a major state court ruling that extended the deadlines for mail-in ballots to several days after the election.

Fadel Allassan
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence attacks Harris for refusing to say whether Democrats would expand Supreme Court

Vice President Pence called out Sen. Kamala Harris at Wednesday's vice presidential debate for refusing to answer whether Democrats would add more justices to the Supreme Court if they win the White House and Senate.

Why it matters: A number of Democrats have proposed court packing as a response to Republicans rushing to confirm a conservative Supreme Court justice with less than a month until the election. Biden has previously said he opposes court packing, but has repeatedly ducked questions about it recent weeks — including at last week's presidential debate.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Rebecca Falconer
12 hours ago - World

European countries tighten restrictions as coronavirus cases soar

The Trocadero esplanade, in front the Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photo: Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases exceeded 6 million in Europe Wednesday, per AFP, as the World Health Organization warns that the continent is experiencing "rising COVID-19 fatigue."

The big picture: Cases are surging across the U.K., France, Italy, Spain and Germany, with records set in several European countries in the past week.

