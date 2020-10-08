Appeals court blocks six-day extension for counting Wisconsin ballots

The full 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday blocked a lower court's ruling that extended the deadline for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin to Nov. 9 as long as they are postmarked by the Nov. 3 election.

Why it matters: The ruling, if it stands, is a win for Republicans who had sought to curb the amount of time allowed to count ballots in this decisive battleground state. Wisconsin is expecting 2 million absentee voters due to the pandemic.

What to watch: Democrats will likely appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. Republicans in Pennsylvania have already asked the Supreme Court to halt a major state court ruling that extended the deadlines for mail-in ballots to several days after the election.

