Pennsylvania Supreme Court extends mail-in ballot deadline

An election worker opens envelopes containing vote-by-mail ballots in the Washington state primary. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court Thursday extended the deadlines for mail ballots to several days after the election, a decision that could see thousands more ballots counted, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The state of play: Current law says that mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. The court decision moves that deadline to 5 p.m. the following Friday, Nov. 6.

  • Any ballot received "after Election Day must either be postmarked by Nov. 3 or have no proof they were sent afterward," according to the Inquirer.
  • The decision "will likely draw criticism from Republicans who have argued that votes should be received by Election Day," the Inquirer writes.

Worth noting: The court allowed counties to use drop boxes for people to personally turn in the ballots — a method President Trump has frequently attacked.

Fadel Allassan
FBI director confirms "very, very active" Russian efforts to interfere in election

FBI Director Chris Wray on Thursday told Congress the bureau has seen "very active efforts by the Russians to influence our election in 2020," primarily to "denigrate Vice President Biden and what the Russians see as kind of an anti-Russian establishment."

Why it matters: It confirms previous statements from various intelligence officials about Russia's interference activities, which continue with less than 50 days until the election.

Axios
Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 29,925,969 — Total deaths: 942,076— Total recoveries: 20,356,242Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 6,640,540 — Total deaths: 197,091 — Total recoveries: 2,525,573 — Total tests: 90,710,730Map
  3. Health: The risks of moving too fast on a coronavirus vaccine — Racial disparities during pandemic extend to health coverage losses — Coronavirus cases increase in 17 states.
  4. Politics: Trump contradicts CDC chief on when vaccine will be widely available — Biden: "I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump."
  5. Business: Retail sales return to trend after coronavirus plunge.
  6. Sports: Big Ten to resume football season in October MLB announces a double-bubble postseason.
Fadel Allassan
Homeland Security chief defies House subpoena to testify

Chad Wolf. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf defied a subpoena on Thursday to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee about worldwide threats to the U.S.

The big picture: The committee subpoenaed Wolf after he reneged on a commitment to testify on Sept. 8 and claimed it would be inappropriate to do so until he has been confirmed by the Senate.

