Pennsylvania Supreme Court extends mail-in ballot deadline

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court Thursday extended the deadlines for mail ballots to several days after the election, a decision that could see thousands more ballots counted, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The state of play: Current law says that mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. The court decision moves that deadline to 5 p.m. the following Friday, Nov. 6.
- Any ballot received "after Election Day must either be postmarked by Nov. 3 or have no proof they were sent afterward," according to the Inquirer.
- The decision "will likely draw criticism from Republicans who have argued that votes should be received by Election Day," the Inquirer writes.
Worth noting: The court allowed counties to use drop boxes for people to personally turn in the ballots — a method President Trump has frequently attacked.