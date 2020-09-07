57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

AP: Mail-in ballot rejections could disenfranchise thousands in 2020

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

If mail-in ballots are rejected in the 2020 election at the same level as this year's primaries, "up to three times as many voters in November could be disenfranchised" in battleground states compared to the 2016 election, AP reports.

Why it matters: Americans are expected to vote by mail in record numbers in November due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: Ballots can be rejected if voters forget to sign them, signatures don't match those held at local election offices, or ballots arrive too late through the mail, per AP.

  • Understaffed election offices could have a difficult time notifying voters of problems with their ballot in time to fix them — especially since officials in key states like Pennsylvania have to wait until Election Day to sort through ballots.
  • The U.S. Postal Service has seen declines in on-time delivery for priority mail in the last few months, after it warned 46 states that it cannot ensure ballots sent by mail in the general election will arrive in time to be counted.

For example, nearly 43,000 Pennsylvania voters could be disenfranchised in November if voter turnout stays unchanged from 2016 and ballot rejections are on course with the state's primary, AP reports — nearly the same number of votes Trump won over Hillary Clinton when he won the state in 2016.

What to watch: Vote-by-mail rejections could have an outsized effect in areas concentrated with Democratic votes, per AP, since Democratic applications for absentee ballots have surged.

Alayna Treene
Sep 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Kevin McCarthy warns Trump's war on mail could screw GOP

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is privately encouraging voting by mail and warned President Trump the party could be "screwed" by his fight against mail-in voting.

The big picture: "We could lose based on that," McCarthy (R-Calif.) told me at a diner in Salt Lake City last week, during a campaign swing that began in the Pacific Northwest. McCarthy said the party can't afford for Republicans to sit home, afraid of getting COVID-19, while Democrats flood the field with mail-in ballots.

Fadel Allassan
Sep 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Michigan Secretary of State warns it may take days to declare election winner

Michigan may not have its final election results until the Friday following the election, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) told CNN's "Inside Politics" on Sunday.

Driving the news: It comes days after Josh Mendelsohn, the CEO of Democratic data and analytics firm Hawkfish, told "Axios on HBO" of a scenario in which President Trump will appear to have won — potentially in a landslide — on election night, even if he ultimately loses when all the votes are counted. 

Axios
Sep 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Inside the post-election "war games"

In August, a voter casts a primary ballot at a drive-through voting station in Barre, Vt. Photo: Lisa Rathke/AP

In today's WashPost Outlook section, Rosa Brooks, a Georgetown law professor and co-founder of the Transition Integrity Project, tells the inside story of post-election simulations that included veteran operatives from each party:

