Irish leader tests positive for COVID before meeting with Biden
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, less than a day before he was expected to meet with President Biden for St. Patrick's Day.
Driving the news: Martin learned of his positive test while at the Ireland Funds Gala, where President Biden was in attendance, according to a White House pool report. Biden is instead meeting virtually with the taoiseach on Thursday.
- White House officials said Biden was not in close contact with Martin during the event, which according to the CDC is being within 6 feet of someone for at least 15 minutes, according to the New York Times.
- "I did at a little distance get to see you for seven and a half minutes yesterday," Biden said Thursday during his virtual meeting with the taoiseach.
- Martin was seated next to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday night before he left the event after receiving the positive test, CBS News reports.
- Martin tested negative on an antigen test on Wednesday afternoon, but he retested after a member of his delegation tested positive. The second, more reliable PCR test gave a positive result, per the pool report.
The big picture: Martin's positive test comes as a number of public officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, including second gentleman Doug Emhoff and multiple Democratic members of Congress.
Editor's note: This story has been updated with details from President Biden's meeting with Prime Minister Micheál Martin.