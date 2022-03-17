Irish leader tests positive for COVID before meeting with Biden

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, less than a day before he was expected to meet with President Biden for St. Patrick's Day.

Driving the news: Martin learned of his positive test while at the Ireland Funds Gala, where President Biden was in attendance, according to a White House pool report. Biden is instead meeting virtually with the taoiseach on Thursday.

White House officials said Biden was not in close contact with Martin during the event, which according to the CDC is being within 6 feet of someone for at least 15 minutes, according to the New York Times.

"I did at a little distance get to see you for seven and a half minutes yesterday," Biden said Thursday during his virtual meeting with the taoiseach.

Martin was seated next to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday night before he left the event after receiving the positive test, CBS News reports.

Martin tested negative on an antigen test on Wednesday afternoon, but he retested after a member of his delegation tested positive. The second, more reliable PCR test gave a positive result, per the pool report.

The big picture: Martin's positive test comes as a number of public officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, including second gentleman Doug Emhoff and multiple Democratic members of Congress.

Go deeper: Multiple House Democrats get COVID after retreat

Editor's note: This story has been updated with details from President Biden's meeting with Prime Minister Micheál Martin.