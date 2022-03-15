Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, per White House spokesperson Sabrina Singh.
What they're saying: "Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight’s event. The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test," Singh wrote in a statement.
- Emhoff, 57, was scheduled to attend an event on Equal Pay Day to celebrate Women’s History Month in the White House's East Room on Tuesday evening, according to Vice President Kamala Harris' public schedule.