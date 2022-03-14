Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

At least four House Democrats who attended their caucus's annual retreat last week have since tested positive for Covid-19.

Why it matters: The development comes as Congress, like the country, is softening its posture towards the virus amid a steep decline in cases, with the Capitol physician lifting remaining mask requirements late last month.

In January, the retreat was postponed by a month amid an explosion of cases due to Omicron.

The Democratic retreat in Philadelphia was mask-optional.

Driving the news: Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Penn.) is the latest to reveal a positive test, tweeting on Monday that her symptoms are "similar to a seasonal cold," which she attributed to being fully vaccinated and receiving the booster.

One other House Democrat, Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) has also announced a positive test in recent days, as has Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.).

Connolly was not at the retreat, his spokesperson Jamie Smith told Axios.

Editor's note: This post was updated to include Rep. Kim Schrier's positive test.