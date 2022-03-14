Multiple House Democrats get COVID after retreat
At least four House Democrats who attended their caucus's annual retreat last week have since tested positive for Covid-19.
Why it matters: The development comes as Congress, like the country, is softening its posture towards the virus amid a steep decline in cases, with the Capitol physician lifting remaining mask requirements late last month.
- In January, the retreat was postponed by a month amid an explosion of cases due to Omicron.
- The Democratic retreat in Philadelphia was mask-optional.
Driving the news: Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Penn.) is the latest to reveal a positive test, tweeting on Monday that her symptoms are "similar to a seasonal cold," which she attributed to being fully vaccinated and receiving the booster.
- Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said Sunday she tested positive, prompting the House Administration Committee to postpone a hearing on congressional stock trades that was scheduled for Wednesday.
- Rep. Kim Schrier (D-Wash.) said Sunday she tested positive after multiple negative tests last week.
- Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) announced her positive test on Saturday. Like Dean, Lofgren and Schrier she said she is vaccinated and boosted with mild symptoms.
One other House Democrat, Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) has also announced a positive test in recent days, as has Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.).
- Connolly was not at the retreat, his spokesperson Jamie Smith told Axios.
Editor's note: This post was updated to include Rep. Kim Schrier's positive test.