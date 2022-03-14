Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Multiple House Democrats get COVID after retreat

Andrew Solender
Rep Madeleine Dean
Rep. Madeleine Dean. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

At least four House Democrats who attended their caucus's annual retreat last week have since tested positive for Covid-19.

Why it matters: The development comes as Congress, like the country, is softening its posture towards the virus amid a steep decline in cases, with the Capitol physician lifting remaining mask requirements late last month.

  • In January, the retreat was postponed by a month amid an explosion of cases due to Omicron.
  • The Democratic retreat in Philadelphia was mask-optional.

Driving the news: Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Penn.) is the latest to reveal a positive test, tweeting on Monday that her symptoms are "similar to a seasonal cold," which she attributed to being fully vaccinated and receiving the booster.

One other House Democrat, Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) has also announced a positive test in recent days, as has Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.).

  • Connolly was not at the retreat, his spokesperson Jamie Smith told Axios.

Editor's note: This post was updated to include Rep. Kim Schrier's positive test.

Go deeper