House Democrats postpone annual retreat due to COVID

Axios

Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 21, 2021. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

House Democrats on Tuesday postponed their annual retreat scheduled for Feb. 9 to 11 due to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases, Axios has confirmed.

Driving the news: The decision is based on "guidance from the Office of Attending Physician, " Democratic Conference Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) wrote in a letter to lawmakers, Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman reports, adding that "the health and safety of the Members, their families and staff is our top priority."

  • "Our intention is to reschedule the Issues Conference shortly after President Joe Biden's first State of the Union Address in March, to the extent the public health landscape would permit such a gathering," Jeffries wrote in the letter.
  • In the meantime, House Democrats will hold a "family conversation and full-day virtual messaging summit" on Feb. 10 to "communicate our vision and accomplishments to the American people."
  • House Democrats held a virtual retreat for the first time ever in 2021, per Politico.

The big picture: The move comes as the House of Representatives has ramped up COVID-19 precautions amid a surge in Omicron cases, Axios' Andrew Solender reports.

  • Capitol physician Brian Monahan urged offices to "adopt a maximal telework posture" and encouraged staff to wear KN95 masks instead of cloth or surgical ones, among other measures.

Go deeper: House ramps up COVID measures ahead of return

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nearly 4 in 10 House members to vote remotely as Omicron surges

Congressional staffers, reporters and others queue up in the Capitol Visitors Center on Monday to await coronavirus tests. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

More than a third of House members are prepared to vote remotely this week — a reflection of the deep coronavirus fears coursing throughout the highest level of government, as well as the embrace of proxy voting for other reasons.

Why it matters: Proxy voting was enacted to allow representatives to reduce their risk of contracting the virus, but it has also undercut the convening of the People's House and allowed alternative political activity, including foreign trips and fundraising.

Kristal Dixon
Jan 10, 2022 - Axios Atlanta

Georgia eases some COVID guidelines for school districts

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

The state Department of Public Health has relaxed some guidelines for Georgia school districts in their efforts to fight COVID-19 in the classroom.

A letter sent Thursday by Gov. Brian Kemp and DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey says educators and school staff who are exposed to COVID-19 can return to work, regardless of their vaccination status or when they were exposed “if their employer deems it necessary to ensure adequate staffing.”

Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Justice Department creates domestic terrorism unit

Attorney General speaking at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Justice is opening a new unit to investigate acts of domestic terrorism, a top national security official said during a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The FBI and Justice Department warned repeatedly last year that the threat of and investigations into acts of domestic terrorism have increased since 2020.

