COVID cases soar by more than 200%

Axios
Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Note: Maryland case counts may be lagging due to ongoing technical issues; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The number of new COVID cases more than tripled over the past two weeks, shattering records all across the U.S.

Why it matters: The Omicron variant appears to be significantly milder than its predecessors, and it's not leading to as much serious illness. But sky-high case counts are still a warning sign, especially in areas whose health care systems are already stretched thin.

By the numbers: The U.S. is now averaging nearly 550,000 new cases per day — a 225% increase over the past two weeks, and by far the highest levels of the entire pandemic.

  • That’s likely an undercount, as many people are testing themselves at home.

Between the lines: In previous waves, a sharp increase in cases would translate into a similar increase in hospitalizations, and then deaths. Omicron, however, appears to cause severe illness at a much lower rate.

  • In South Africa and the U.K., patients who were infected with the Omicron variant were significantly less likely to require hospitalization than those infected with Delta.
  • In the U.S., the number of people who are in the hospital and infected with COVID is rising. But experts caution that those figures include a lot of people who went to the hospital for something else, and tested positive once they got there.
  • Intensive-care units have not seen a significant increase in COVID patients even as cases explode, The New York Times reports. That’s a big change from the Delta wave, and another sign that Omicron is less severe.
  • COVID deaths are holding steady at roughly 1,300 per day, on average.

Yes, but: Even though the number is much smaller, some percentage of people infected with Omicron will become seriously ill. And if the number of overall cases is big enough, that can still translate into a lot of sick people.

  • Because the virus is so contagious, large numbers of health care workers have had to quarantine after testing positive, which makes it that much harder for hospitals to absorb even a small increase in patients.
  • Children also may be more susceptible to Omicron than they were to previous variants.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Grammy Awards postponed due to Omicron surge — Another point of confusion over COVID guidance — U.S. will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID pill, doubling previous order.
  2. Vaccines: CDC panel backs Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds.
  3. Politics: White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month" — Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy Seals who refused vaccine.
  4. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  5. Sports: Australia denies entry to Novak Djokovic over vaccine exemption — The NBA teams hit hardest by Omicron.
  6. World: Hong Kong bans flights from U.S. and seven other nations to curb Omicron — Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off" — China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher.
  7. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Chelsea CirruzzoCuneyt Dil
Jan 3, 2022 - Axios Washington D.C.

D.C. starts 2022 amid COVID-19 surge

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The D.C. region starts the new year dealing with the fallout from the staggering spread of COVID-19.

  • D.C.’s case count has exploded in the past month, shooting up to more than 2,000 cases daily in the last days of 2021 as the highly contagious Omicron variant threatens the region.
Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Updated 8 hours ago - Health

CDC recommends Pfizer boosters for 12- to 17-year-olds

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in Long Beach, N.Y., in May. Photo: Johnny Milano/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky on Wednesday approved a CDC advisory committee's vote to recommend booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds.

Driving the news: The vote passed 13-1 earlier on Wednesday and will expand the number of children eligible for boosters as a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant spreads nationwide.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

