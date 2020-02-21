Poll: Bloomberg’s net favorability falls 20 points after Nevada debate
Michael Bloomberg rallies in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 20. Photo: George Frey/Getty Images
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has dropped in favorability days after drawing boos at his debut debate performance as a Democratic presidential candidate, according to new Morning Consult polling.
By the numbers: 17% of Democratic primary voters list Bloomberg as their top choice if a primary or caucus were held in their state — down from 20% before the Las Vegas debate. His net favorability has fallen 20 points.
- He stands in third place in this poll, behind Sen. Bernie Sanders at 30%, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 19% support from Democratic voters.
- The poll, released Thursday, was conducted with 2,609 voters and has a 2-point margin of error.
Why it matters: This dip is "the first statistically significant decline in Bloomberg’s first-choice support since he entered the race in November," Morning Consult's Eli Yokley writes.
Flashback: On the debate stage, Sen. Elizabeth Warren painted Bloomberg as the same kind of racist and sexist that Democrats have repeatedly accused President Trump of being.
- Warren drew cheers in Nevada when she challenged Bloomberg to release women from "nondisclosure agreements both for sexual harassment and for gender discrimination in the workplace."
