53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Bloomberg’s net favorability falls 20 points after Nevada debate

Orion Rummler

Michael Bloomberg rallies in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 20. Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has dropped in favorability days after drawing boos at his debut debate performance as a Democratic presidential candidate, according to new Morning Consult polling.

By the numbers: 17% of Democratic primary voters list Bloomberg as their top choice if a primary or caucus were held in their state — down from 20% before the Las Vegas debate. His net favorability has fallen 20 points.

  • He stands in third place in this poll, behind Sen. Bernie Sanders at 30%, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 19% support from Democratic voters.
  • The poll, released Thursday, was conducted with 2,609 voters and has a 2-point margin of error.

Why it matters: This dip is "the first statistically significant decline in Bloomberg’s first-choice support since he entered the race in November," Morning Consult's Eli Yokley writes.

Flashback: On the debate stage, Sen. Elizabeth Warren painted Bloomberg as the same kind of racist and sexist that Democrats have repeatedly accused President Trump of being.

  • Warren drew cheers in Nevada when she challenged Bloomberg to release women from "nondisclosure agreements both for sexual harassment and for gender discrimination in the workplace."

Mike Allen

Bloomberg's rough debut

Photo: John Locher/AP

Mike Bloomberg was booed during his debut debate as a Democratic presidential candidate — indicative of a rusty outing where the former New York mayor looked unprepared to respond to obvious lines of attack.

Why it matters ... The debate underscored the Bloomberg’s campaign biggest fear: It's hard to hide to his prickly demeanor. Bloomberg had all the time, practice and forewarning money could buy — and still struggled mightily on the public stage. 

Feb 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Warren launches at Bloomberg: We can't "substitute one arrogant billionaire for another"

Bloomberg in Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 19. Photo: Bridget Bennett/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth at Wednesday's Democratic debate painted New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg as the same kind of racist and sexist that Democrats have repeatedly accused President Trump of being.

What she's saying: "I'd like to talk about who we're running against. We're talking about a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians. And no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump, I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg."

Feb 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Alexi McCammond

What to watch in the Nevada debate

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photos: Cengiz Yardages and Mario Tama/Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg's wealth will fuel rather than shield him from tests and attacks when he makes his Democratic primary debate debut on the stage tonight in Las Vegas.

The state of play: Bernie Sanders is still the front-runner. So the other candidates must weigh which of the two presents a bigger threat to their viability: Sanders, with his combined delegate, polling and grassroots momentum? Or Bloomberg, with his bottomless budget?

Updated Feb 20, 2020 - Politics & Policy