Poll: Bloomberg’s net favorability falls 20 points after Nevada debate

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has dropped in favorability days after drawing boos at his debut debate performance as a Democratic presidential candidate, according to new Morning Consult polling.

By the numbers: 17% of Democratic primary voters list Bloomberg as their top choice if a primary or caucus were held in their state — down from 20% before the Las Vegas debate. His net favorability has fallen 20 points.

He stands in third place in this poll, behind Sen. Bernie Sanders at 30%, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 19% support from Democratic voters.

The poll, released Thursday, was conducted with 2,609 voters and has a 2-point margin of error.

Why it matters: This dip is "the first statistically significant decline in Bloomberg’s first-choice support since he entered the race in November," Morning Consult's Eli Yokley writes.

Flashback: On the debate stage, Sen. Elizabeth Warren painted Bloomberg as the same kind of racist and sexist that Democrats have repeatedly accused President Trump of being.

Warren drew cheers in Nevada when she challenged Bloomberg to release women from "nondisclosure agreements both for sexual harassment and for gender discrimination in the workplace."

