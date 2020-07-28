Miami Marlins pause season as team struggles with coronavirus outbreak

The Miami Marlins will temporarily postpone its season, after at least 14 members of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus, Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent game cancellations come just a few days after the 2020 MLB season opened — signaling how difficult it is to achieve any sense of normalcy during a global pandemic.

The state of play: The team's most recent coronavirus testing shows four more players are positive for the virus, the Miami Herald reports.

Marlin's games have been postponed through at least Sunday, according to MLB.

What they're saying: "The difficult circumstances of one Club reinforce the vital need to be diligent with the protocols in all ways, both on and off the field," the MLB said. "We will continue to bolster our protocols and make any necessary adjustments. The realities of the virus still loom large, and we must operate with that in mind every day."

