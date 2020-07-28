1 hour ago - Sports

Miami Marlins pause season as team struggles with coronavirus outbreak

Photo: Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins will temporarily postpone its season, after at least 14 members of the organization tested positive for the coronavirus, Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The Marlins' COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent game cancellations come just a few days after the 2020 MLB season opened — signaling how difficult it is to achieve any sense of normalcy during a global pandemic.

The state of play: The team's most recent coronavirus testing shows four more players are positive for the virus, the Miami Herald reports.

  • Marlin's games have been postponed through at least Sunday, according to MLB.

What they're saying: "The difficult circumstances of one Club reinforce the vital need to be diligent with the protocols in all ways, both on and off the field," the MLB said. "We will continue to bolster our protocols and make any necessary adjustments. The realities of the virus still loom large, and we must operate with that in mind every day."

Go deeper: How baseball's coronavirus reckoning affects everything

Go deeper

Shane Savitsky
Jul 27, 2020 - Health

How baseball's coronavirus reckoning affects everything

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In less than four days, the 2020 MLB season is seriously at risk after at least 14 members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for the coronavirus, canceling games in Miami and Philadelphia and kicking off an emergency league meeting.

Why it matters: It's a bad sign for baseball moving forward. But most importantly, it's a bad sign for just about everything in our daily lives — showing that something approaching normal can't simply be willed into existence.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Jul 27, 2020 - Health

Miami Marlins cancel home opener as team coronavirus outbreak spreads

Photo: Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins' home opener on Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles was canceled after eight more players and two coaches tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN reports.

Why it matters: It highlights the difficulty of carrying out a sports season as the nation's virus caseload continues to grow. The MLB chose to allow teams to travel around the country, opting out of the "bubble" environment that other leagues have favored.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall BakerJeff Tracy
Jul 23, 2020 - Sports

The weirdest baseball season ever is here

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The baseball season starts in a matter of hours, and we still don't know where the Blue Jays will play their home games, or how many teams will make the playoffs.

Welcome to the 2020 MLB campaign — a masked, fanless adventure into the great unknown.

Go deeper (6 min. read)Arrow