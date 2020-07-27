Miami Marlins cancel home opener as team coronavirus outbreak spreads

Photo: Mark Brown/Getty Images
The Miami Marlins' home opener on Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles was canceled after eight more players and two coaches tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN reports.
Why it matters: It highlights the difficulty of carrying out a sports season as the nation's caseload continues to grow. The MLB chose to allow teams to travel around the country, opting out of the "bubble" environment that other leagues have favored.
- At least 14 people at the Marlins organization have now tested positive in recent days.
- The team remained in Philadelphia, canceling its chartered flight back to Miami, after playing a weekend series against the Phillies.