Miami Marlins cancel home opener as team coronavirus outbreak spreads

Photo: Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins' home opener on Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles was canceled after eight more players and two coaches tested positive for coronavirus, ESPN reports.

Why it matters: It highlights the difficulty of carrying out a sports season as the nation's caseload continues to grow. The MLB chose to allow teams to travel around the country, opting out of the "bubble" environment that other leagues have favored.

  • At least 14 people at the Marlins organization have now tested positive in recent days.
  • The team remained in Philadelphia, canceling its chartered flight back to Miami, after playing a weekend series against the Phillies.

Fadel Allassan
Robert O'Brien tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien tested positive for coronavirus, Bloomberg first reported.

Why it matters: O'Brien, who is isolating at home and working remotely, is the closest official to Trump to test positive thus far.

Dion Rabouin
Exclusive: Bob Johnson lays out his solution for wealth inequality

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

After reading Axios' 10 myths about the racial wealth gap, BET co-founder and entrepreneur Robert L. Johnson is issuing a challenge to politicians, civic leaders and Black organizations across the country: Refute the findings or lay out a set of actionable solutions.

What he's saying: And if they can't, "they need to have the courage to stand up to Black people and say, 'You are perpetually a second-class economic population in America,'" Johnson said during an hourlong one-on-one interview Sunday.

Kyle Daly
Big Tech's power, in 4 numbers

Data: FactSet; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The four Big Tech CEOs who will testify before Congress Wednesday command global empires with power and wealth that make them more like countries than companies.

By the numbers: Here are four very large stats for Facebook, Apple, Google/Alphabet and Amazon that tell the story of their value, scale and influence.

