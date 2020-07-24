32 mins ago - Sports

In photos: Opening Day 2020

Yankee players holding a black ribbon during the national anthem to show their support for racial justice. Photo: Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The MLB finally returned to the field for Opening Day on Thursday as the New York Yankees face off against the Washington Nationals, the defending World Series champions, in the District of Columbia.

Why it matters: Thursday's game sets off what's sure to be a historic season against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. The season was kicked off by a ceremonial first pitch thrown by the country's leading infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci.

Grounds crew preparing Nationals Park on July 23 for Opening Day. Photo: Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, before throwing a hard-left opening pitch. Photo: Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Nationals players kneeling and holding a black ribbon to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Photo: Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Adam Eaton of the Washington Nationals rounding the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning. Photo: Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Yankee pitcher Gerrit Cole throwing in the first inning. Photo: Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Ursula PeranoRebecca Falconer
Jul 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy

In photos: Portland protests unrest amid presence of federal agents

A protester flies an American flag while walking through tear gas fired by federal officers during a protest in front of the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, on July 21. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Protests persisted in Portland, Oregon Tuesday night as federal law enforcement officers in camouflage again discharged tear gas in response to ongoing civil unrest following the May 25 death of Minneapolis man George Floyd.

Why it matters: While most of the U.S. has seen a slowdown in demonstrations after weeks of Black Lives Matter protests, Portland has shown continued momentum for the cause.

Kendall BakerJeff Tracy
Sports

The weirdest baseball season ever is here

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The baseball season starts in a matter of hours, and we still don't know where the Blue Jays will play their home games, or how many teams will make the playoffs.

Welcome to the 2020 MLB campaign — a masked, fanless adventure into the great unknown.

Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
Technology

Tech CEO hearing looks to be postponed

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A last-minute scheduling conflict with a planned memorial service for the late Rep. John Lewis has left the House Judiciary Committee likely to delay its long-planned hearing with the CEOs of Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon, according to sources familiar with the deliberations.

Why it matters: The hearing will represent the first time CEOs of Silicon Valley's biggest firms have appeared together to answer lawmakers' criticisms and charges of monopolistic behavior.

