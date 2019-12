Sports Illustrated on Monday named soccer star Megan Rapinoe as its 2019 Sportsperson of the Year for her part in the United States' World Cup win and for "being a vocal activist for equality."

The big picture: Rapinoe, now the fourth woman to win the award unaccompanied, became a household name after her breakout performance in the World Cup. She also gained significant media attention after President Trump criticized her for refusing to visit the White House if the U.S. won the tournament.