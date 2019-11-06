Australia women's soccer players to get equal pay after historic deal

Australia's women soccer players will get the same pay and an equal split of commercial revenue as the men's team after the country's players' union reached a deal with the soccer governing body, the Australian Football Federation announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The deal "sets the model" for soccer governing bodies around the world, said players' union CEO John Didulica. It comes as the U.S. women's team awaits a trial after suing its governing body for "institutionalized gender discrimination" by paying them less than the men's team.

