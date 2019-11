Why it matters: Per the New York Daily News, U.S. District Court Judge R. Gary Klausner's ruling in Los Angeles on Friday "expands the case beyond the 28 players who originally brought the lawsuit to include all players who had been called up to camp or played in a game over a multiyear period."

While there's still a long way to go in the case, Klausner's remarks that the women’s side "has been paid less on a per-game basis than the U.S. men’s soccer team and suffered from inferior working conditions" offers some insight into the judge's considerations, the WSJ notes.

The other side: The U.S. Soccer Federation has maintained that it's paid the World Cup champion women’s team more than the men’s national team in recent years.

