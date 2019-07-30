New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

U.S. Soccer says women's national team paid more than the men's side

Megan Rapinoe (C) and other members of the World Cup-winning US women's team.
Megan Rapinoe (C) and other members of the World Cup-winning U.S. at a New York ticker tape parade this month that honors their World Cup. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. Soccer Federation released a letter Monday claiming that it's paid the World Cup champion women’s team more than the men’s national team in recent years — citing figures disputed by the U.S. Women's National Team.

Why it matters: Following the USWNT's 4th World Cup win this month, equal pay in sport has become a hot-button political issue. The letter's release comes ahead of mediation in the U.S. Women's National Team’s pay-equity lawsuit against the governing body, the Wall Street Journal notes.

By the numbers: U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro's letter states that U.S. Soccer paid $34.1 million in salary and game bonuses to the women between 2010 and 2018, compared to $26.4 million that the men received.

  • It says the USWNT generated $101.3 million over the course of 238 games from 2009-2019, whereas the men's team generated $185.7 over 191 games.

Yes, but: Comparing compensation between the 2 national teams is tricky because the pay structure is based on different collective bargaining agreements, per AP — which notes that the women’s side a base salary but the men are paid primarily based on matches and performance.

  • The federation's statistics do not include prize money for tournaments such as the World Cup because that's determined by international soccer governing body FIFA.

What they're saying: USWNT spokeswoman Molly Levinson said in a statement the numbers the USSF uses are "utterly false," according to ESPN.

"This is a sad attempt by the USSF to quell the overwhelming tide of support the USWNT has received from everyone from fans to sponsors to the United States Congress."
— USSF statement

The big picture: Democratic presidential candidate and New York Mayor Bill De Blasio pledged this month to use executive action to guarantee equal pay for national sports teams if Congress failed to act.

  • Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has introduced a bill to deny funding for the 2026 World Cup until the U.S. Soccer guarantees equal pay for the men's and women's teams.

