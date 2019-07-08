By the numbers: The prize money for the 2018 men's World Cup stood at $400 million, but the women players are to get $30 million this year, per CNN. Infantino has said soccer's governing body would double the amount for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

What she's saying: Megan Rapinoe, who scored in Team USA's 2-0 World Cup final triumph, she's "down with the boos," according to the Guardian. "A little public shame never hurt anybody," she said. Rapinoe also urged FIFA not to wait to increase pay, per CNN.

"We should double it now and use that number to double it or quadruple it for the next time."

The big picture: The victory in France marked the a record 4th World Cup win for the United States women's soccer team.

U.S. coach Jill Ellis is the first coach to win consecutive Women’s World Cup titles and her team hasn't lost a game in the event since 2011, the New York Times notes.

The U.S. is the first team to win back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles since Germany triumphed in 2003 and 2007, Outsports.com notes.

