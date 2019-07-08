Chants of "equal pay" erupted in Lyon, France, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino was booed over soccer's gender disparities after the U.S. team's Women's World Cup triumph over the Netherlands Sunday.
Why it matters: It's a reminder of disparities in men's and women's soccer that saw the U.S. women's soccer team file a lawsuit in March, accusing the United States Soccer Federation of "institutionalized gender discrimination." Democrats including several 2020 candidates signed a letter urging the women's team to be fairly compensated.