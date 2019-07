The United States overpowered the Netherlands in Lyon, France, on Sunday to win the Women's World Cup for a record 4th time.

Details: Megan Rapinoe's penalty and Rose Lavelle's classy finish that's being hailed as one of the best World Cup final goals of recent years saw the defending champions triumph in the second half, after resilient first-half defending from the Dutch, the BBC notes. Here are some of the best moments from the final, in photos.