Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) introduced a bill Tuesday that would deny federal funding for the 2026 World Cup until the United States Soccer Federation agrees to provide equal pay for the men's and women’s U.S. national teams.

Why it matters: The U.S. is due to host the 2026 World Cup with Canada and Mexico. Pressure has been building on the soccer governing body to address gender disparities since the U.S. team won the Women's World Cup in Lyon, France on Sunday, triggering chants of "equal pay" from the crowd.