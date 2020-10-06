45 mins ago - Economy & Business

Media companies get in on the SPAC action

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are booming, and media companies are looking to be a part of the action.

Why it matters: SPACs have become a popular alternative for businesses seeking to go public without undertaking a traditional IPO process.

What they're saying: "With a traditional IPO, it's a longer process to register initially with the SEC. But when you're merging with an already public company, it's a streamlined process," says John Hendricks, the Discovery Communications founder and chairman who launched CuriosityStream in 2015. 

CuriosityStream has agreed to merge with Software Acquisition Group, a SPAC led by former Ooyala CEO Jonathan Huberman. 

  • Since SPACs are shell companies whose sole purpose is to acquire an existing business to take it public, they act as a conduit for companies to make it to the stock market via a process that's much more akin to an acquisition or merger.
  • "There's more certainty around the pricing as well," he notes, also adding that "there's a better ability to get future guidance (about performance) by going the SPAC route and we thought that would be important for investors to get the bigger picture of what we think our growth will look like in last five years."
  • The merger will inject about $180 million of cash into CuriosityStream, including $25 million recently secured via a private investment in public equity (PIPE) in part from existing investors.
  • As part of the proposed merger deal terms, existing CuriosityStream shareholders will retain nearly 63% ownership in the combined business.

Between the lines: "We will be the only pure streaming company other than Netflix," Hendricks said when asked about other smaller streaming companies that have sold to large telecoms or entertainment giants before the SPAC boom. 

  • "We think this a great place to be in the public marketplace. Most media companies in streaming, burdened by all legacy businesses and distort contracts with cable operators, prohibits them from fully exploiting streaming opp."

The big picture: CuriosityStream is not alone.

  • Playboy Industries recently announced it would also go public by merging with a SPAC, and as have gaming and betting companies like Rush Street Interactive, Skillz, and Golden Nugget Online Gaming.
  • Dish Network co-founder and chairman Charlie Ergen recently assembled his own SPAC, CONX Corp., which is seeking to acquire a business in the technology, media and telecommunications industry, including wireless communications.
  • In the gaming world, Mark Pincus, founder and ex-CEO of Zynga, also recently jumped into the SPAC game, while ex-Glu Mobile CEO Niccolo de Masi is already onto his second one.

Go deeper: What the 2020 SPAC boom means for 2021

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
6 mins ago - Economy & Business

How the U.S. economy powered through Q3

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. economy was resilient in the third quarter, with sales and growth powering higher despite the persistent coronavirus pandemic, increased uncertainty about the future and Congress' inability to pass another spending package to help struggling small businesses and unemployed workers.

Driving the news: Bank of America on Monday revised its third quarter growth forecast to 33%, up from 27%, and just below Goldman Sachs’ recently revised forecast for a 35% jump, up from 30%.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
16 mins ago - Sports

Battling the elements at Roland Garros

Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The French Open, which begins quarterfinal play today, has traded its warm spring weather for an October chill that has affected more than just the players' wardrobes.

Why it matters: Neither Roland Garros' signature clay courts nor a standard tennis ball is weather-resistant, and the altered interplay between the two has required players to adapt on the fly.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneAlexi McCammondMike Allen
36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

With Trump's return, risks rise in the West Wing

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

White House aides have advised President Trump to avoid the Oval Office while he's still infected. But they’re making arrangements for him to work out of the Diplomatic Reception Room, and use it as a backdrop for future televised remarks, two White House officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The preparations show that far from bunkering down in the residence until he's well, Trump is considering remaining active while he recovers from COVID. Any Trump movement in the West Wing would create a series of risks for his staff.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow