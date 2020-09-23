1 hour ago - Economy & Business

What the 2020 SPAC boom means for 2021

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The blank-check boom of 2020 is sapping the 2021 IPO market of prospective issuers.

Driving the news: SPAC godfather Alec Gores this morning announced the market's largest-ever deal, with Gores Holdings IV (Nasdaq: GHIV) agreeing to buy wholesale mortgage lender UWM at an enterprise value of approximately $16.1 billon.

What they're saying: Mat Ishbia, president and CEO of UWM, tells Axios that his company began preparing to go public about a year ago, and over time began to find the SPAC process "more efficient" than the IPO process.

  • "We first met with Alec and [Gores Group's] Mark Stone in March or April, and they made the decision easy," he says. "You only go public once and [we] want to ride shotgun with someone who's done it before."
  • Gores Group was formed as a buyout firm in 1987, but took Hostess Brands public via a SPAC in 2016. Since then it's raised several more, including the one buying UWM and another that last month raised $474 million.

The big picture: Several other companies that have agreed to SPAC deals this year would have otherwise attempted IPOs in 2021. Examples include DraftKings, Desktop Metal, and Opendoor.

  • One SPAC banker estimates that around half of the year's 42 announced deals are for 2021 IPO candidates.
  • There are currently 138 SPACs actively seeking targets, and another 49 that have filed to go public, per SPAC Research.
  • "SPACs are seductive, because they offer the benefits of going public without all the hassles of IPOs," explains an IPO adviser. "You basically trade off more dilution for speed, price certainty, and not having to interface much with Wall Street bankers."

One big question is at what point might new SPAC formation outpace attractive targets, particularly as IPOs themselves are becoming more flexible (direct listings, hybrid listings, etc.).

  • Some sources also speculate that the SPAC formation boom is driven, at least in part, by pandemic-driven difficulties in traditional fundraising. Unclear on what happens if business travel were to return to normal, or if this is a "toothpaste out of the tube" situation.

🎧 Coming attractions: Reid Hoffman and Mark Pincus, who recently raised $600 million for a SPAC called Reinvent Technology Partners, will join today's "Axios Re:Cap" podcast.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Economy & Business

GoodRx prices IPO at $33 per share, valued at $12.7 billion

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

GoodRx, a price comparison app for prescription drugs at local pharmacies, on Tuesday night raised $1.14 billion in its IPO, Axios has learned.

By the numbers: GoodRx priced its shares at $33 a piece, above its $24-$28 per share offering range, which will give it an initial market cap of around $12.7 billion.

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
World

The hacking of Iran's hackers

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

An Iranian cyber operations front organization that’s a target of new U.S. sanctions was itself the victim of an attack that looted its own hacking tools and dumped them on the internet two years ago.

Driving the news: Last week, amid increasing tensions between Washington and Tehran, the Treasury Department announced major new Iran-related sanctions targeting cyber operators working for Iranian intelligence. The sanctions targeted 45 individuals affiliated with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), Tehran’s main civilian intelligence agency.

Marisa Fernandez
Health

FDA chief vows agency will not accept political pressure on coronavirus vaccine

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn promised that "science will guide our decision" for a coronavirus vaccine at a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

Why it matters: More Americans are expressing doubt about a first-generation vaccine, despite President Trump's efforts to push an unrealistic timeline that conflicts with medical experts in his administration.

