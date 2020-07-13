7 mins ago - Health

SPACs are the new IPOs

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Churchill Capital Corp. III has agreed to acquire health-cost management services provider Multiplan at an initial enterprise value of $11 billion, as such deals continue to proliferate as alternatives to IPOs.

Why it matters: This is the largest special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger, and also includes the largest private investment in public equity (PIPE) associated with a SPAC. Existing Multiplan owners like Hellman & Friedman and General Atlantic will roll over more than 75% of their collective stake, and own over 60% of the public company.

  • A source tells Axios that negotiations began before the pandemic.

Context: A SPAC is a shell company that raises money from the public markets for the purpose of acquiring a private company.

This too: Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., a SPAC backed by Apollo Global Management, agreed to buy electric car maker Fisker at a $2.9 billion enterprise value.

Oh, and this: Two more SPACs on Friday filed to go public.

Why now? SPACs have been around for years, but what we're seeing now seems largely driven by public equity froth.

  • Stock markets are salivating for almost any new issue, whether or not it includes an operating company. That's the perfect petri dish for SPACs, and they're raising billions.
  • IPOs are also going gangbusters but often take longer to complete with far more disclosure than do reverse mergers via SPAC. Plus there's rampant underpricing. So why not strike while the iron is hot and (relatively) easy?

Going public via SPAC does have some downsides. For example, you still need shareholder approval, could get hammered by redemptions, and need to give a large slice of economics to the SPAC sponsor.

The bottom line: SPACs, not direct listings, are the 2020 challenge to IPOs and IPO bankers.

Kendall Baker, Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Sports

Washington Redskins will change team name

The Washington Redskins announced Monday that the NFL team plans to change its name.

Why it matters: It brings an end to decades of debate around the name — considered by many to be racist toward Native Americans. The change was jumpstarted by nationwide protests against systemic racism in the U.S. this summer.

Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Health

Houston public health system CEO says coronavirus situation is "dire"

Houston's coronavirus situation is "dire, and it's getting worse, seems like, every day," Harris Health System CEO and President Dr. Esmail Porsa said Monday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

The big picture: Porsa said the region is seeing numbers related to the spread of the virus that are "disproportionately higher than anything we have experienced in the past." He noted that Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital's ICU is at 113% capacity, and 75% of its beds are coronavirus patients.

Dion Rabouin
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fund managers start to board the stock bandwagon

Asset managers at major U.S. investment firms are starting to get bullish with their clients, encouraging stock buying and trying not to get left behind right as the metrics on tech stocks rise back to highs not seen since the dot-com crash of 2000.

What's happening: Appetite for stocks is starting to return, but slowly as institutional money managers were overwhelmingly sitting on the sidelines in cash during April and May.

