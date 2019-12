Affected airports and cities

Chicago: An individual with measles traveled through two terminals at O'Hare International Airport over the course of a week. The person passed through O'Hare's Terminal 1 on Dec. 17 and through Terminal 3 on Dec. 12, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Richmond, Virginia: A person with measles visited Richmond International Airport on Dec. 17, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Austin, Texas: An individual with a diagnosed case of measles visited the United Airlines gate area at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Dec. 17, Austin Public Health reports.

Denver and Los Angeles: Three unvaccinated children traveled to a country with an ongoing measles outbreak in early December and tested positive for measles when they returned.

The children visited parts of Denver International Airport on Dec. 11, including Concourse A, the baggage area and the pickup area, Colorado's Tri-County Health Department reported.

The children also traveled through Terminals 4 and 5 at Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 11, according to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health.

What they're saying: "A small number of [measles] cases are capable of quickly producing epidemics," Dr. Mark Escott, medical director for Austin Public Health, said in a statement.

The big picture: 2019 has been the worst year for measles cases in more than two decades. The CDC has so far confirmed 1,276 cases in most U.S. states.

Globally, the United Nations has so far confirmed 440,263 cases this year, up from around 350,000 cases in 2018, Axios' Marisa Fernandez reports.

Go deeper: