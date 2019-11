Cases of measles around the world continue to spike, with major outbreaks in Africa, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East, the World Health Organization said in a health update on Wednesday.

By the numbers: The infectious disease can be prevented with two doses of measles-containing vaccine. There have been 440,263 confirmed cases reported to the United Nations health agency as of Nov. 5. In 2018, there were about 350,000 cases.