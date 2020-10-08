White House chief of staff Mark Meadows hosted his daughter's 70-person indoor wedding in Atlanta in May, despite major coronavirus lockdowns and local ordinances blocking large gatherings, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported on Thursday.

Why it matters: Spring saw waves of Americans canceling major life events, including weddings and graduations. Meadows circumventing lockdown rules is sure to strike a chord with those who obeyed authorities and missed out.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was in attendance.

No one was wearing masks.

An order by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) at the time blocked gatherings of more than 10 people.

The big picture: The news also comes amid the White House's own coronavirus outbreak, which has included positive tests for President Trump and first lady Melania Trump.