1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Meadows hosted daughter's 70-person wedding during May lockdown in Atlanta

Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows hosted his daughter's 70-person indoor wedding in Atlanta in May, despite major coronavirus lockdowns and local ordinances blocking large gatherings, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported on Thursday.

Why it matters: Spring saw waves of Americans canceling major life events, including weddings and graduations. Meadows circumventing lockdown rules is sure to strike a chord with those who obeyed authorities and missed out.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was in attendance.
  • No one was wearing masks.
  • An order by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) at the time blocked gatherings of more than 10 people.

The big picture: The news also comes amid the White House's own coronavirus outbreak, which has included positive tests for President Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

  • Accountability watchdogs have turned to Meadows for answers. Under his leadership of staff, the virus has spread significantly throughout Trump's circle, reaching over a dozen people and hindering Trump's re-election activities.

Jacob Knutson
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence defends hosting Amy Coney Barrett Rose Garden ceremony during pandemic

Vice President Pence defended the White House's decision to hold a large event in the Rose Garden to introduce Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at Wednesday's vice presidential debate, noting that it was outdoors and "many people" were tested for the coronavirus beforehand.

Why it matters: Multiple people who attended the event later tested positive for the virus, including President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, multiple aides to the president and two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Alayna TreeneZachary Basu
Updated Oct 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump says he will not negotiate on COVID relief until after election

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he has instructed his representatives to stop negotiating with House Democrats on coronavirus relief until after the election, accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi of "not negotiating in good faith."

Why it matters: The failure to deliver desperately needed aid to Americans was seen as a problem for both parties. Trump has now made it a White House decision to end negotiations.

