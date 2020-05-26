1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The coronavirus takes the ring out of wedding bells

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Wedding postponements during the coronavirus pandemic are dropping like petals from flowers past their prime. 

Why it matters: Weddings are a $74 billion industry, employing florists, reception venues and catering halls, photographers and videographers, clothing stores and more. But waves of cancellations are crashing over vendors, and currently engaged couples are apprehensive about scheduling future nuptials.

  • Per the New York Times, most weddings in spring were canceled or scaled down to small ceremonies. 
  • Wedding planners say they expect ceremonies in late summer and early fall — the wedding industry's busiest season — to be canceled as well. 

Wedding vendors and couples have widely used video conferencing to salvage the experience and their businesses.

  • Zoom marriage ceremonies have gained popularity, and some lawmakers are adjusting statutes to allow for them.
  • Governors in New York and California have issued executive orders to allow weddings to be licensed and officiated remotely during the pandemic.
  • Colorado's governor has also expanded access to marriage licenses by allowing mail-in applications.

Vendors are adapting their services to accommodate social distancing orders.

  • David's Bridal in April launched a "virtual stylist and virtual appointment experience," to accommodate remote shopping.
  • Smaller vendors are offering add-ons and adjusting dates to retain reservations.

Between the lines: The lull could significantly amplify an already shifting decline in weddings — both in frequency and size. 

  • Millennials prefer smaller, more intimate weddings to large gatherings, shrinking the demand for services. 
  • Debt-ridden millennials last year were taking out loans to cover wedding expenses.  

Marriage as an institution is in decline, with more couples opting to skip the formal union.

  • The rate of marriages in the U.S. sank to a record low in 2018 amid declining religious observances and growing acceptance of unmarried households.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil on Monday recorded for the first time more deaths from the novel coronavirus in a single day than the United States, Reuters notes. Brazil reported 807 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, compared to 620 in the U.S. for the same period.

By the numbers: Almost 5.5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Monday, and more than 2.2 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.6 million from 14.6 million tests). The U.K. is reporting over 36,900 deaths from the coronavirus — the most fatalities outside the U.S.

Updated 35 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 5,490,954 — Total deaths: 345,962 — Total recoveries — 2,228,915Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 1,662,250 — Total deaths: 98,218 — Total recoveries: 379,157 — Total tested: 14,604,942Map.
  3. World: Italy reports lowest number of new cases since February — Ireland reports no new coronavirus deaths on Monday for the first time since March 21 — WHO suspends trial of hydroxychloroquine over safety concerns.
  4. 2020: Trump threatens to move Republican convention from North Carolina — Joe Biden makes first public appearance in two months.
  5. Public health: Officials are urging Americans to wear masks over Memorial Day.
  6. Economy: New York stock exchange to reopen its floor on Tuesday — White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett says it's possible the unemployment rate could still be in double digits by November's election — Charities refocus their efforts to fill gaps left by government.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Authorities issue warning as Americans venture out for Memorial Day weekend

Ocean City in New Jersey on May 25. Photo: Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

Authorities urged Americans to maintain social distancing and wear masks to protect against the spread of the novel coronavirus amid reports of packed beaches and bars during the Memorial Day weekend.

Details: Law enforcement stepped up beach patrols, and there were crowded scenes in several places, notably at Lake of the Ozarks bars in Missouri and at Daytona Beach and on the Gulf Coast in Florida, per AP. Police dispersed crowds in some places, ABC notes. But many Americans did take precautions against COVID-19 as they ventured outside for the long weekend, some three months after the pandemic began in the U.S.

Updated 2 hours ago - Health