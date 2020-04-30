38 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. marriage rate sinks to record low

Jacob Knutson

A couple taking wedding photos in Central Park on April 25. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The U.S. marriage rate fell by 6% in 2018 to only 6.5 new unions for every 1,000 people, per a report from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

Why it matters: It's the lowest rate recorded since the federal government began collecting data in 1867, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Marriage is correlated with a number of positive health outcomes, including longer lives and fewer strokes and heart attacks, according to Harvard Medical School.

What's happening: More people are forming households without marrying.

  • Declining religious observance and growing acceptance of unmarried households are also playing a role.

By the numbers: Around half of American adults lived with a spouse in 2019. About seven in 10 lived with a spouse in 1970.

  • Around 7% lived with a partner last year — up from less than 1% in 1970.

What's next: The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic may further discourage marriage as the virus disrupts everyday life and produces economic instability.

Go deeper: Coronavirus reshapes American families

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown

Another 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

3.8 million people filed for unemployment last week, the Labor Department announced Thursday.

Why it matters: While the pace of unemployment filings has slowed since its peak in late March, the number of workers who have lost their jobs in recent weeks — as efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic slammed the labor market — tops 30 million.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

Microsoft's strong earnings give stock market bulls more ammo

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Microsoft delivered the goods in its earnings report Wednesday, announcing increased profit and sales that not only beat analysts' expectations but showed the company could continue its impressive growth trajectory in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The impact of Microsoft's strong earnings is magnified by the fact that it is one of the five Big Tech companies that account for around 20% of the entire S&P 500's market cap — along with Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook — the index's highest level of concentration since the 2000 tech bubble.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Economy & Business
Jim VandeHeiAlayna TreeneMargaret Talev

Trump's coronavirus slump

Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Pool/Getty Images

President Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis has produced a political emergency for the White House, with a raft of signs suddenly pointing to possible big trouble when he faces re-election six months from now.

The state of play: His favorability rating, mostly stable throughout his presidency, has ticked down in Gallup to 43%, from 49% on March 22 — and a furious Trump blew up at his campaign team last week, snapping at campaign manager Brad Parscale: "I am not f---ing losing to Joe Biden," AP reported.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow3 hours ago - Politics & Policy