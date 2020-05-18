25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell taps Rubio as acting chairman of Senate Intelligence Committee

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., exits a subway cart in the Senate subway on March 18, 2020. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Monday that Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) will serve as the acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee while a federal investigation into Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) is ongoing.

The backdrop: Last week, the FBI seized Burr's phone as part of an investigation into stock trades he made shortly before the coronavirus caused global markets to crash. The next day, McConnell announced that Burr would be stepping aside from his role as chairman of the committee during the duration of the investigation.

What they're saying: "I am glad to announce that Senator Marco Rubio has accepted my invitation to serve as Acting Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence," McConnell said in a statement Monday.

  • "The senior senator for Florida is a talented and experienced Senate leader with expertise in foreign affairs and national security matters. Senator Rubio was the natural choice for this temporary assignment on the basis of accumulated committee service. His proven leadership on pertinent issues only made the decision easier," McConnell added.
  • “I am grateful to Leader McConnell for his confidence in me to lead the Senate Intelligence Committee during Senator Burr’s absence from the Chairmanship. The Committee has long been one that conducts its work seriously, and I look forward to continuing that tradition," Rubio said in a statement.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warnings

President Trump said at a roundtable Monday that he's been taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine for "about a week and a half" as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The FDA issued a warning last month that the unproven drug should only be taken in hospitals because of the risk of heart complications. There's no substantiated evidence that taking hydroxychloroquine prevents COVID-19 infections.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates

4 mins ago - Health

Judge tosses out Oregon stay-at-home restrictions

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A county judge in Oregon on Monday tossed out Gov. Kate Brown's stay-at-home executive order because it was not approved by the legislature within 28 days.

The big picture: Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff agreed with a group of churches who had brought on the lawsuit, arguing Brown couldn't keep coronavirus restrictions in place for more than a month without the legislature's approval. She first issued the order on March 23.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow6 mins ago - Health

Stock market has its best day since early April

The outside of the New York Stock Exchange. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The stock market closed up more than 3% on Monday — the biggest rally in over a month — amid news that Moderna's phase one coronavirus vaccine trial showed a positive first step.

Why it matters: The stock market has rebounded in recent weeks in the face of the coronavirus crisis, which has pushed the U.S. economy into the worst downturn since the Great Depression. Long-time investors have warned about stocks' high valuations based on optimism about a vaccine or cure, as well as the economy's ability to fully rebound.

By the numbers (<1 min. read)Arrow23 mins ago - Economy & Business