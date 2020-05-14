Updated 17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Burr to step down as Senate Intelligence chair amid insider trading probe

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday that Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) is stepping down from his position as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee pending an investigation into possible insider trading.

Why it matters: The news comes one day after reports that the FBI seized Burr's phone as part of the investigation. Burr, who had access to classified briefings about the coronavirus, dumped between $582,029 and $1.56 million in March just prior to the market crash. He has denied wrongdoing.

What they're saying:

“Senator Burr contacted me this morning to inform me of his decision to step aside as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee during the pendency of the investigation. We agreed that this decision would be in the best interests of the committee and will be effective at the end of the day tomorrow.”
— Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Background: Burr was hit with a federal lawsuit in late March after ProPublica revealed his stock trading activity. The Department of Justice began an inquiry into Burr's stock transactions in late March in coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • His brother-in-law, Gerald Fauth, dumped up to $280,000 in shares on the same day as the senator, according to more documents published by ProPublica.
  • Burr claims he sold his stocks because he "closely followed CNBC's daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus at the time." He asked the Senate Ethics Committee in March to review his sell-off.

Flashback: Reuters reported on Feb. 27 that Burr had been receiving daily updates from the intelligence community about the outbreak in his role as Senate Intelligence Committee chairman.

  • NPR later reported that Burr told a private luncheon of constituents that same day that the coronavirus is "much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history."

The big picture: Stock trades around the same period by Sens. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), James Inhofe (R-Okla.) and Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) have also been scrutinized. All three have denied wrongdoing.

  • A spokesman for Feinstein told the New York Times that the FBI asked her in April about transactions made by her husband, and that the senator provided documents showing she had no involvement.
  • A spokeswoman for Loeffler denied that she has been contacted by federal authorities.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr during a Senate hearing on May. Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

FBI agents investigating Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) over his mass sell-off of stocks seized a phone belonging to the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman after serving a search warrant Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times reports. 

Why it matters: Burr was hit with a federal lawsuit in late March over the sell-off that preceded a market crash caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He dumped between $582,029 and $1.56 million, ProPublica reported that month. Burr has strenuously denied any wrongdoing. His spokesperson declined to comment to Axios on the report.

Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham shoots down Trump's call for Obama to testify

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) Photo: Carlos Barria-Pool/Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) responded to President Trump's tweet calling for Graham to compel former President Obama to testify before Congress about the Russia investigation, telling Politico: “I don’t think now’s the time for me to do that. I don’t know if that’s even possible.”

What's new: Graham released a statement on Thursday saying the Judiciary Committee will hold hearings in June "regarding all things related" to the Russia investigation. But he reiterated that he is "greatly concerned by the precedent that would be set by calling a former president for oversight."

Updated 11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus derails smart city projects

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Large smart city projects were getting a lot of attention and investment from city halls before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, those budgets have all but evaporated and priorities have shifted dramatically.

Yes, but: Some smaller-scale innovations could help cities as they fight to recover from the crisis.

38 mins ago - Technology