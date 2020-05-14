LA Times: FBI serves warrant on Richard Burr in stocks sell-off probe

FBI agents investigating Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) over his mass sell-off of stocks seized a phone belonging to the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman after serving a search warrant Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Why it matters: Burr was hit with a federal lawsuit in late March over the sell-off that preceded a market crash caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He dumped between $582,029 and $1.56 million, ProPublica reported in March. Burr has strenuously denied any wrongdoing. His spokesperson declined to comment to Axios on the report.

The Department of Justice began an inquiry into Burr's stock transactions in late March in coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

His brother-in-law, Gerald Fauth, dumped up to $280,000 in shares on the same day as the senator, according to documents published by ProPublica reported on Wednesday.

