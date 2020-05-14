16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

LA Times: FBI serves warrant on Richard Burr in stocks sell-off probe

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr during a Senate hearing on May. Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

FBI agents investigating Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) over his mass sell-off of stocks seized a phone belonging to the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman after serving a search warrant Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times reports. 

Why it matters: Burr was hit with a federal lawsuit in late March over the sell-off that preceded a market crash caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He dumped between $582,029 and $1.56 million, ProPublica reported in March. Burr has strenuously denied any wrongdoing. His spokesperson declined to comment to Axios on the report.

  • The Department of Justice began an inquiry into Burr's stock transactions in late March in coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • His brother-in-law, Gerald Fauth, dumped up to $280,000 in shares on the same day as the senator, according to documents published by ProPublica reported on Wednesday.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check Back for updates.

Midnight race for a haircut as New Zealand barbers reopen from lockdown

A cafe and barbers shop in the Auckland suburb of Birkenhead open at 1 minute past midnight on Thursday after New Zealand moved into lockdown level 2. All photos: Rebecca Falconer/Axios

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Lines formed outside three different barbers and a cafe in the Auckland suburb of Birkenhead at 12:01 a.m. Thursday local time for a haircut and a late-night bite as the country relaxed some of the world's toughest restrictions.

The big picture: NZ is gradually coming out of lockdown this month having eliminated community spread. Hair salons, retailers and restaurants are among the first to reopen. Karl Hurcombe, a barber, told Axios it was "nerve-wracking" not knowing when he'd reopen because he has a bank loan and a mortgage. He organized rent relief, but now he's in two minds about restrictions easing. "Part of me was like I've got myself in a bit of a laid-back rut now!" he said.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump is pushing for schools to reopen, despite Anthony Fauci's warning that the proposal is "not an acceptable answer."

What's happening: America's K-12 is debating "Saturday school" and "summer school" options for students, while imposing a huge burden on teachers who will be on the front lines of getting kids back up to speed in the fall.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 4,343,269 — Total deaths: 296,784 — Total recoveries — 1,547,294Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 1,390,250 — Total deaths: 84,106 — Total recoveries: 243,430 — Total tested: 9,974,322Map.
  3. World: Doctors in Italian hospital report "30-fold" jump in kids with inflammatory symptoms EU advises member states on which tourists to admit — Australia and New Zealand reopen.
  4. Congress: Pelosi defends $3 trillion relief bill saying, "The American people are worth it."
  5. Education: Trump pushes for schools to reopen, despite caution from Fauci K-12 faces unprecedented options with "Saturday school" and "summer school" debates.
  6. States: Wisconsin Supreme Court blocks statewide stay-at-home order.
  7. Business: How brands have pivoted Uber rolls out coronavirus-related safety policiesFed chair warns of "lasting" economic damage without more stimulus.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

