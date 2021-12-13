Sign up for our daily briefing

McConnell praises Biden's "rapid support" for Kentucky after tornadoes

Photo: Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday praised President Biden for his "rapid support" in the wake of deadly tornadoes that tore through several states, including Kentucky.

Driving the news: The confirmed death toll from weekend tornadoes and storms that hit western Kentucky has climbed to 74, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, adding that the number is likely to rise.

  • The president on Saturday issued an emergency declaration in Kentucky and ordered federal assistance to support recovery efforts in the state. Biden later announced that he would visit Kentucky later this week.

What's happening: McConnell later wrote to Biden applauding the declaration, saying he appreciates "the administration's quick work to speed resources to help deal with this crisis."

  • The letter is signed by Kentucky's entire delegation to Capitol Hill, including Republican Sen. Rand Paul.

What they're saying: "This is the worst storm to hit Kentucky in my lifetime," McConnell said on the Senate floor Monday.

  • "President Biden cut through the red tape to approve our request at an accelerated pace providing the rapid support we need to recover."
  • "Even in the face of such tragedy, we can be confident that Kentucky will bounce back," he added. "We are strong, we are united and we will come back bigger and better than ever before."

Erin Doherty
Updated Dec 11, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden approves emergency declaration after "one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history"

Emergency workers search through what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after it was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11. Photo: John Amis/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Saturday issued an emergency declaration in Kentucky and ordered federal assistance to support recovery efforts after a tornado tore through the state killing at least 70 people.

Driving the news: The president also said he stands "ready to do the same for the governors of the other states," during a press conference from Delaware on Saturday afternoon.

Rebecca FalconerLaurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated 6 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Kentucky tornadoes: At least 74 dead, dozens unaccounted for

Mayfield Consumer Products, a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., on Dec. 11, after a tornado swept through the region the previous night. Photo: Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The death toll from weekend tornadoes and storms that hit western Kentucky has climbed to 74, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, with the ages of the victims ranging from 5 months to 86 years.

What they're saying: "We expect this death toll to grow," Beshear said at an afternoon news briefing. Earlier Monday, he warned that with "this amount of damage and rubble, it may be a week or even more before we have a final count on the number of lost lives."

Yacob Reyes
Dec 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Kentucky governor: More than 80 presumed dead, "entire towns flattened"

A view of the damage caused by tornadoes in Mayfield, Ky. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Gov. Andy Beshear said more than 80 people are presumed dead in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes tore through the state Friday, causing catastrophic damage.

Driving the news: "This is the deadliest tornado event we've ever had" in the state, Beshear said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

