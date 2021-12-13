McConnell praises Biden's "rapid support" for Kentucky after tornadoes

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday praised President Biden for his "rapid support" in the wake of deadly tornadoes that tore through several states, including Kentucky.

Driving the news: The confirmed death toll from weekend tornadoes and storms that hit western Kentucky has climbed to 74, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday, adding that the number is likely to rise.

The president on Saturday issued an emergency declaration in Kentucky and ordered federal assistance to support recovery efforts in the state. Biden later announced that he would visit Kentucky later this week.

What's happening: McConnell later wrote to Biden applauding the declaration, saying he appreciates "the administration's quick work to speed resources to help deal with this crisis."

The letter is signed by Kentucky's entire delegation to Capitol Hill, including Republican Sen. Rand Paul.

What they're saying: "This is the worst storm to hit Kentucky in my lifetime," McConnell said on the Senate floor Monday.