1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell and McGrath clash on stalled coronavirus deal in fiery debate

Combination images of Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath. Photos: Mark Wilson/Jason Davis/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath clashed on several issues including the stalled coronavirus stimulus package and the Supreme Court during a debate in Kentucky Monday evening.

Why it matters: This was the first and possibly only debate between six-term lawmaker McConnell and former Marine fighter pilot McGrath, as Kentucky election officials prepare to begin in-person early voting Tuesday.

What they're saying: During the debate, McGrath graded the coronavirus response of President Trump and Congress as an "F" and said that McConnell "built a Senate that is so dysfunctional and so partisan that even in the middle of a national crisis he can’t get it done."

  • "His one job is to help America through this crisis right now in passing legislation to keep our economy afloat so that people can make ends meet," she said. "And instead of doing that, he is trying to ram through a Supreme Court."
  • McConnell said Republicans had been trying to strike a deal on a new stimulus package, blaming House Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.) for stalled negotiations.
"Look, I know how to make deals. I made three major deals with Joe Biden during the Obama era. What the problem is here is the unwillingness of the Speaker to make a deal."

Of note: The debate came hours after the first day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

  • McGrath noted that the first case the Supreme Court was due to take on after November's election is on the Affordable Care Act.
  • McConnell responded, "No one believes the Supreme Court is going to strike down the Affordable Care Act."

11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris calls Barrett confirmation hearing "illegimate" and "reckless"

Sen. Kamala Harris condemned the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as both "illegitimate" and "reckless," citing the more than 9 million Americans who have already voted in the 2020 election and the coronavirus risks that have prompted the Senate to suspend all other floor business.

Why it matters: Harris, who is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee in addition to being Joe Biden's running mate, encapsulated the Democrats' strategic message for the confirmation fight on the first day of Barrett's hearings on Monday.

10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Klobuchar: There's no "secret, clever, procedural way to stop" Barrett confirmation

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) acknowledged on Monday that Democrats do not have "some secret, clever, procedural way to stop" the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, arguing that the only way for Americans to "change the trajectory of this nomination" is by voting.

The big picture: Klobuchar and other Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee used day one of Barrett's confirmation hearings to criticize the process of rushing through a nomination after voting in the 2020 election has already begun, attacking it as a "sham" and "illegitimate."

Fadel Allassan
Updated Oct 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Schumer demands Amy Coney Barrett recuse herself from ACA, election cases if confirmed

Sen. Chuck Schumer. Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday called on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to commit to recusing herself from cases involving the Affordable Care Act and the 2020 election if confirmed.

Why it matters: Barrett wrote in 2017 that Chief Justice John Roberts betrayed the tenets of conservative legal analysis when he upheld the Affordable Care Act. The law will be back before the court in November. Democrats have made it central to their messaging that Barrett will try to invalidate the law if she is confirmed to the court.

