Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Democratic challenger Amy McGrath clashed on several issues including the stalled coronavirus stimulus package and the Supreme Court during a debate in Kentucky Monday evening.

Why it matters: This was the first and possibly only debate between six-term lawmaker McConnell and former Marine fighter pilot McGrath, as Kentucky election officials prepare to begin in-person early voting Tuesday.

The polls have consistently placed McConnell ahead of McGrath and Kentucky hasn't had a Democratic Senator since 1999.

McGrath's campaign announced this month that it had raised $10.7 million in the third quarter — more than several Democratic presidential candidates had earlier this year.

What they're saying: During the debate, McGrath graded the coronavirus response of President Trump and Congress as an "F" and said that McConnell "built a Senate that is so dysfunctional and so partisan that even in the middle of a national crisis he can’t get it done."

"His one job is to help America through this crisis right now in passing legislation to keep our economy afloat so that people can make ends meet," she said. "And instead of doing that, he is trying to ram through a Supreme Court."

McConnell said Republicans had been trying to strike a deal on a new stimulus package, blaming House Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.) for stalled negotiations.

"Look, I know how to make deals. I made three major deals with Joe Biden during the Obama era. What the problem is here is the unwillingness of the Speaker to make a deal."

Of note: The debate came hours after the first day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett.