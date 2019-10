Amy McGrath, the Democrat challenging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his Kentucky Senate seat in 2020, raked in $10.7 million in the third quarter of fundraising, her campaign said Thursday.

Context: McGrath's campaign raised more last quarter than several Democratic presidential candidates, including Sen. Cory Booker, who raised $6 million, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who raised $4.8 million. McGrath would be the 6th highest earner in the presidential field.