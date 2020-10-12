Amy Coney Barrett hearing turns into a get-out-the-vote effort

Senators seem to be on the same page on Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett after Day 1 of the confirmation hearings.

Why it matters: Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm Barrett before the election, and both parties are turning her confirmation into a get-out-the-vote effort.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.): "This is probably not about persuading each other unless something really dramatic happens. ... All the Republicans will vote yes, all the Democrats will vote no.”

"This is probably not about persuading each other unless something really dramatic happens. ... All the Republicans will vote yes, all the Democrats will vote no.” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn. ) : "[W]e do not have some secret, clever, procedural way to stop this sham. Let's be honest."

) "[W]e do not have some secret, clever, procedural way to stop this sham. Let's be honest." It's "probably not going to be some brilliant cross-examination that is going to change the trajectory of this nomination," Klobuchar said.

The big picture: Democrats repeatedly claimed that the Affordable Care Act would be in jeopardy with Barrett on the court — pointing to the president's tweets and his prior judicial nominees as evidence.

Sen. Kamala Harris appeared virtually, accusing Republicans of "jamming" through the confirmation process.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) appeared in person, 10 days after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19.

The bottom line: Barrett cited former Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg as role models.