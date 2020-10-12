Amy Coney Barrett hearing turns into a get-out-the-vote effort

Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. Photo: Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images
Senators seem to be on the same page on Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett after Day 1 of the confirmation hearings.
Why it matters: Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm Barrett before the election, and both parties are turning her confirmation into a get-out-the-vote effort.
- Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.): "This is probably not about persuading each other unless something really dramatic happens. ... All the Republicans will vote yes, all the Democrats will vote no.”
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.): "[W]e do not have some secret, clever, procedural way to stop this sham. Let's be honest."
- It's "probably not going to be some brilliant cross-examination that is going to change the trajectory of this nomination," Klobuchar said.
The big picture: Democrats repeatedly claimed that the Affordable Care Act would be in jeopardy with Barrett on the court — pointing to the president's tweets and his prior judicial nominees as evidence.
Sen. Kamala Harris appeared virtually, accusing Republicans of "jamming" through the confirmation process.
- Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) appeared in person, 10 days after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19.
The bottom line: Barrett cited former Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg as role models.
- “I was 9 years old when Sandra Day O’Connor became the first woman to sit in this seat."
- “When I was 21 years old and just beginning my career ... Ruth Bader Ginsburg sat in this seat. ... I have been nominated to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat, but no one will ever take her place.”