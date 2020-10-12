1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Amy Coney Barrett hearing turns into a get-out-the-vote effort

Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing. Photo: Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

Senators seem to be on the same page on Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett after Day 1 of the confirmation hearings.

Why it matters: Republicans appear to have the votes to confirm Barrett before the election, and both parties are turning her confirmation into a get-out-the-vote effort.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.): "This is probably not about persuading each other unless something really dramatic happens. ... All the Republicans will vote yes, all the Democrats will vote no.”
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.): "[W]e do not have some secret, clever, procedural way to stop this sham. Let's be honest."
  • It's "probably not going to be some brilliant cross-examination that is going to change the trajectory of this nomination," Klobuchar said.

The big picture: Democrats repeatedly claimed that the Affordable Care Act would be in jeopardy with Barrett on the court — pointing to the president's tweets and his prior judicial nominees as evidence.

Sen. Kamala Harris appeared virtually, accusing Republicans of "jamming" through the confirmation process.

  • Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) appeared in person, 10 days after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19.

The bottom line: Barrett cited former Justices Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg as role models.

  • “I was 9 years old when Sandra Day O’Connor became the first woman to sit in this seat."
  • “When I was 21 years old and just beginning my career ... Ruth Bader Ginsburg sat in this seat. ... I have been nominated to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat, but no one will ever take her place.”

Fadel Allassan
Oct 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris to attend SCOTUS confirmation hearings virtually

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will participate in Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing virtually, the vice presidential nominee's communications director Chris Harris tweeted Sunday.

What they're saying: Harris won't attend the hearings in person because of Judiciary Republicans' "refusal to take commonsense steps to protect members, aides, Capitol complex workers, and members of the media," Chris Harris wrote.

Alayna TreeneSam Baker
Oct 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What to expect at this week's Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Pool/Getty Images     

Democrats are heading into this week's confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett with one overarching goal: protect Joe Biden's election.

Why it matters: They have little chance of stopping Barrett's confirmation unless more Republican senators test positive for the coronavirus or there's a truly unexpected disclosure, which sources from both parties say is unlikely.

Fadel Allassan
Updated Oct 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Schumer demands Amy Coney Barrett recuse herself from ACA, election cases if confirmed

Sen. Chuck Schumer. Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday called on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to commit to recusing herself from cases involving the Affordable Care Act and the 2020 election if confirmed.

Why it matters: Barrett wrote in 2017 that Chief Justice John Roberts betrayed the tenets of conservative legal analysis when he upheld the Affordable Care Act. The law will be back before the court in November. Democrats have made it central to their messaging that Barrett will try to invalidate the law if she is confirmed to the court.

