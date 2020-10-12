2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Klobuchar: There's no "secret, clever, procedural way to stop" Barrett confirmation

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) acknowledged on Monday that Democrats do not have "some secret, clever, procedural way to stop" the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, arguing that the only way for Americans to "change the trajectory of this nomination" is by voting.

The big picture: Klobuchar and other Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee used day one of Barrett's confirmation hearings to criticize the process of rushing through a nomination after voting in the 2020 election has already begun, attacking it as a "sham" and "illegitimate."

  • They also painted Barrett's confirmation as a proxy fight for health care, with a number of Democratic senators displaying posters of constituents who have benefited from protections under the Affordable Care Act.
  • The Supreme Court is set to hear a case seeking to invalidate the ACA on Nov. 10. Klobuchar argued that "you don't have to be a lawyer or a senator to figure out" that Barrett was nominated to help President Trump overturn the Affordable Care Act.

What they're saying: "My point today is, you cannot divorce this nominee from the moment we're in, in time. And that we do not have some secret, clever, procedural way to stop this sham. Let's be honest," Klobuchar told reporters after Monday's hearing.

  • "And as good as we are, it's probably not going to be some brilliant cross-examination that is going to change the trajectory of this nomination, but there is one thing that will. And that is the people of this country, that is them voting, that is them understanding exactly what the Republican Party and this administration are doing right now and how it's going to affect their lives."
  • "Because this is not Donald Trump's country. This is your country, America's country, and this should not be Donald Trump's judge. It should be your judge."

The other side: Republicans on the Judiciary Committee largely used Monday's hearing to praise Barrett's legal record and personal story.

Fadel Allassan
Updated Oct 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Schumer demands Amy Coney Barrett recuse herself from ACA, election cases if confirmed

Sen. Chuck Schumer. Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday called on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to commit to recusing herself from cases involving the Affordable Care Act and the 2020 election if confirmed.

Why it matters: Barrett wrote in 2017 that Chief Justice John Roberts betrayed the tenets of conservative legal analysis when he upheld the Affordable Care Act. The law will be back before the court in November. Democrats have made it central to their messaging that Barrett will try to invalidate the law if she is confirmed to the court.

Alayna TreeneSam Baker
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What to expect at this week's Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Pool/Getty Images     

Democrats are heading into this week's confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett with one overarching goal: protect Joe Biden's election.

Why it matters: They have little chance of stopping Barrett's confirmation unless more Republican senators test positive for the coronavirus or there's a truly unexpected disclosure, which sources from both parties say is unlikely.

Axios
Oct 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Amy Coney Barrett to tell Senate that courts "should not try" to make policy

Amy Coney Barrett. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/Getty Images

In her opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will say that "policy decisions and value judgments of government must be made by the political branches elected by and accountable to the People," according to prepared remarks obtained by Axios' Alayna Treene.

Why it matters: Hearings for Barrett's nomination kick off in the Senate on Monday, and Republicans are hoping to confirm her before Election Day. Democrats are expected to press Barrett on issues like health care and abortion — as Barrett is a conservative who will undoubtedly move the court to the right.

