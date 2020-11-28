McConnell temporarily halts in-person lunches for GOP caucus

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has temporarily suspended in-person lunches for the GOP caucus, Politico reported Saturday.

Driving the news: The move comes as the U.S. experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, and after several senators tested positive for COVID-19 or self-quarantined due to exposure in recent weeks.

No COVID-19 cases have been linked to GOP lunches or floor activity, Politico reported, citing a Senate leadership aide.

Senate Republicans have held socially distanced lunches since May, while Senate Democrats have held their weekly caucus lunches by phone, per Politico.

McConnell's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What's next: The Senate is scheduled to return from its Thanksgiving break on Monday.