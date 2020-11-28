McConnell temporarily halts in-person lunches for GOP caucus

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Mitch McConnell. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has temporarily suspended in-person lunches for the GOP caucus, Politico reported Saturday.
Driving the news: The move comes as the U.S. experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, and after several senators tested positive for COVID-19 or self-quarantined due to exposure in recent weeks.
- No COVID-19 cases have been linked to GOP lunches or floor activity, Politico reported, citing a Senate leadership aide.
- Senate Republicans have held socially distanced lunches since May, while Senate Democrats have held their weekly caucus lunches by phone, per Politico.
- McConnell's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
What's next: The Senate is scheduled to return from its Thanksgiving break on Monday.