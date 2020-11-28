Get the latest market trends in your inbox

McConnell temporarily halts in-person lunches for GOP caucus

Mitch McConnell. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has temporarily suspended in-person lunches for the GOP caucus, Politico reported Saturday.

Driving the news: The move comes as the U.S. experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, and after several senators tested positive for COVID-19 or self-quarantined due to exposure in recent weeks.

  • No COVID-19 cases have been linked to GOP lunches or floor activity, Politico reported, citing a Senate leadership aide.
  • Senate Republicans have held socially distanced lunches since May, while Senate Democrats have held their weekly caucus lunches by phone, per Politico.
  • McConnell's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

What's next: The Senate is scheduled to return from its Thanksgiving break on Monday.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: WHO: AstraZeneca vaccine must be evaluated on "more than a press release."
  2. Politics: Supreme Court backs religious groups on New York COVID restrictions.
  3. Economy: Safety nets to disappear in DecemberAmazon hires 1,400 workers a day throughout pandemic.
  4. Education: U.S. public school enrollment drops as pandemic persists — National standardized tests delayed until 2022.
  5. Cities: Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order, limits gatherings.
  6. World: London police arrest dozens during anti-lockdown protests — Thailand, Philippines sign deal with AstraZeneca for vaccine.
Kia Kokalitcheva
10 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tony Hsieh, longtime Zappos CEO, dies at 46

Tony Hsieh. Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Tony Hsieh, the longtime ex-chief executive of Zappos, died on Friday after being injured in a house fire, his lawyer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was 46.

The big picture: Hsieh was known for his unique approach to management, and following the 2008 recession his ongoing investment and efforts to revitalize the downtown Las Vegas area.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
11 hours ago - Economy & Business

The unicorn stampede is coming

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Airbnb and DoorDash plan to go public in the next few weeks, capping off a very busy year for IPOs.

What's next: You ain't seen nothing yet.

