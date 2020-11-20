Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for COVID-19

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) tweeted Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms.
The state of play: Scott is the second Republican senator to test positive this week, following Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley. Scott has already been in quarantine and says he'll now continue working from home until it's safe for him to return to Washington, D.C.