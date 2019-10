Why it matters: Trump made clear to reporters that he had spoken with McConnell, but the senate majority leader told reporters, "We have not had any conversations on this subject."

Flashback: White House records show Trump told reporters, "I read Mitch McConnell’s statement yesterday, and he read my phone call. And, as you know, he put out a statement that said that was the most innocent phone call he’s read. And I spoke to him about it, too."

Quote He read my phone call with the President of Ukraine. Mitch McConnell — he said, 'That was the most innocent phone call that I’ve read.' I mean, give me a break."

— White House records of Trump's Oct. 3 remarks to reporters

