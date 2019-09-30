"Well, under the Senate rules, we're required to take it up if the House does go down that path, and we'll follow the Senate rules ... It's a Senate rule related to impeachment that would take 67 votes to change, so I would have no choice but to take it up. How long you're on it is a whole different matter, but I would have no choice but to take it up, based on a Senate rule on impeachment."

— Mitch McConnell

Why it matters: McConnell previously said in March that the Senate would take up impeachment if articles passed the House, but this is the first time he has confirmed that point since Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry over the Trump-Ukraine scandal. There was speculation that McConnell would refuse to put Trump on trial.